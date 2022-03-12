Browns trading for Amari Cooper, parting ways with Jarvis Landry

The AFC North is as competitive division as they come, and if there is a team who has shown the willingness to make bold moves, it’s the Cleveland Browns. While those moves don’t always pan out, they have always been willing to take a risk.

Similar to when Cleveland acquired both Jarvis Landry and Odell Beckham Jr., the Browns are mixing up their wide receiving corps again. Saturday afternoon news was made when it was announced the team was trading with the Dallas Cowboys for Amari Cooper.

This per Adam Schefter of ESPN:

Cowboys are finalizing a trade to send WR Amari Cooper and a sixth-round pick to the Cleveland Browns for a 2022 fifth-round pick and a sixth-round pick, per league sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 12, 2022

The Cowboys were looking to get rid of Cooper, not solely based on performance but also due to his hefty contract. The Browns are reportedly taking on Cooper’s contract, and in the wake of the news of the trade the Browns also told Jarvis Landry he is free to seek a trade.

This too is from Schefter:

On the same day they agreed to trade for WR Amari Cooper, the Browns also have granted permission to veteran WR Jarvis Landry to see a trade, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 12, 2022

If this situation might sound familiar to Pittsburgh Steelers fans, it would be because it is eerily similar to that of Joe Haden in 2017. Haden was told he was being shopped, but there were no takers for acquiring the former Florida Gator first round pick.

He was eventually released.

On August 30, 2017, hours after being released, the Steelers signed Haden to a three-year, $27 million contract with a signing bonus of $5.75 million.

There very well might be a team who is willing to trade for Landry, but if the Steelers are patient and Landry gets released the Steelers could make a strong move to add Landry to their roster. If the team loses JuJu Smith-Schuster in free agency, Landry could be a great addition to the team both as a leader and playmaker.

In 2017 the thought of Haden seemed like a pipe dream at best, and yet Haden found himself with the Steelers up unto free agency in 2022, which starts on March 16th. If the stars align and Landry is released and somehow signed by Pittsburgh it could be a great addition to the team, but a lot needs to take place before that discussion even takes place.

In the meantime, be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news surrounding the Steelers as they prepare for the new league year and the 2022 NFL Draft.