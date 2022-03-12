Steelers signing cornerback Arthur Maulet to a two-year contract

The Pittsburgh Steelers are doing their best to sign some of their own free agents before the free agency period begins Monday, March 14th with the start of the legal tampering period. A day after the team was able to retain safety Miles Killebrew by signing him to a new two-year contract, the same was done with cornerback Arthur Maulet on Saturday evening.

This per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network:

The #Steelers are in agreement on a 2-year deal with CB Arthur Maulet, source said. Keeping one of their own before FA — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 12, 2022

The agreement between the Steelers and Maulet is a two-year contract, with no financial details provided, but the move helps keep some continuity in the Steelers’ secondary.

Maulet played in 16 games in 2021, starting two of those 16 games. He registered one pass defense, one forced fumble along with 47 total tackles. 38 of those tackles were solo tackles with 5 tackles for loss and 2 quarterback hits.

While the Maulet signing won’t have the fan base clamoring, it does help the Steelers defense prior to free agency. With the potential of losing both Ahkello Witherspoon and Joe Haden, keeping Maulet, at least for the time being, provides some insurance for new defensive coordinator Teryl Austin.

