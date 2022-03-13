A look back at the Steelers week that was: The storm before the storm edition

The Steelers season ended weeks ago, but there’s plenty of news coming out of the Steel City. BTSC continues their recap of the past week’s events for our readers. But where they went wrong was asking the one narcissistic writer that would put a bizarre spin on it to do it. So, let’s all take a look at a BAD week in the ‘burgh together.

Sunday 3/6

The Martavis Bryant Redemption Tour begins now. Cue the rumors for a return to the Burgh.

The Edmonton Elks have signed former NFL receiver Martavis Bryant.https://t.co/sdSnMN6cNg — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) February 28, 2022

Monday 3/7

It’s official the Steelers will have money to spend, but not to waste. All I know is $20-some million will get you a ton of Shamrock Shakes this time of year.

NFL’s 2022 salary cap will be $208.2 million. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 7, 2022

The fifth-year options are in and the Steelers have a decision to make on Devin Bush. $10.892 million is a lot for a Bush that hasn’t lived up to promises.

Fifth-year option figures for 2019 first-round picks, per the memo posted by @AlbertBreer. Deadline for decision is May 2. Money is fully guaranteed. pic.twitter.com/3FJbMFVE7y — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) March 7, 2022

If mortgaging the future doesn’t necessarily guarantee a championship and only increases the chances to win the division, is it worth it?

According to numbers from @Sportsline, the Broncos would be projected to win at least two more games with Aaron Rodgers. The Titans Super Bowl chances would increase by 10.2% if they added him. Steelers chances of winning AFCN would go through the roof #Broncos #Titans #Steelers pic.twitter.com/6tTb3JfeDy — John Breech (@johnbreech) March 7, 2022

I have to give the Falcons credit here, they had a chance to fleece the Eagles but backed out of the deal because they knew this was coming. There are worse crimes, but rules are rules.

The NFL is suspending #Falcons WR Calvin Ridley indefinitely for at least the 2022 season for gambling on NFL games after he left the team last season. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 7, 2022

Tuesday 3/8

A dodged bullet for the Steelers.

The #Packers and MVP QB Aaron Rodgers have agreed to terms on a 4-year, $200M deal that makes him the highest paid player in NFL history, sources say. He gets a whopping $153M guaranteed and his cap number goes down. A monstrous commitment by GB for years to come. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 8, 2022

The Broncos were hell-bent on a quarterback and got a good one. Win-Now means that Denver will need to eat up all the caviar now, because it will be nothing but cheap Ramen in five years.

Blockbuster: The #Seahawks and #Broncos have agreed in principle on a trade sending nine-time Pro Bowl QB Russell Wilson to Denver for a massive haul, including multiple first-round draft picks, plus additional picks and players, per sources — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 8, 2022

Seahawks Receive:



1st Round Pick

1st Round Pick

2nd Round Pick

2nd Round Pick

5th Round Pick

Drew Lock

Shelby Harris

Noah Fant



Broncos Receive:



Russell Wilson

4th Round Pick — Allan Bell (@AllanBell247) March 8, 2022

FIRE SALE: EVERYTHING MUST GO. The Steelers should look long and hard at this one.

Seahawks informed eight-time All-Pro and Pro-Bowl LB Bobby Wagner, a franchise icon, that they are releasing him, per source.



Wagner arrived in Seattle on the same 2012 day as Russell Wilson and now leaves the same day, too. End of an era in Seattle. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 9, 2022

Wednesday 3/9

The Colts just realized that the car they bought a year ago depreciated greatly. I’m just glad that we aren’t talking about Wentzlvania again.

Colts are trading QB Carson Wentz to Washington for a package of packs that is thought to include two third-round picks, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/KYb7rj5ozw — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 9, 2022

They have to report accidents and repairs in a CarFax report. You can’t rely on the Lemon Law here. Buyer beware.

Jimmy Garoppolo underwent successful shoulder surgery this week. Medical information will become widely available to interested teams. No deal imminent but plenty of clubs probing around. Colts, Steelers, Saints teams to watch. Could be something that heats up around the draft — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) March 9, 2022

It’s crazy to think that Big Al has only played for seven years in the league. But again, a lot of players last only one season after departing Da Burgh.

Ravens announced that OT Alejandro Villanueva has decided to retire after a seven-year NFL career. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 9, 2022

All Caps? Does Gerry know something?

Steelers ARE NOT interested in signing DeShaun Watson, despite what you might be hearing or reading, per team sources. — Gerry Dulac (@gerrydulac) March 9, 2022

Thursday 3/10

Davis would be interesting if the price is right. I’m all for it. I can get another jersey.

Source: The Steelers are targeting Bucs free agent corner Carlton Davis. #1 corner. Physical. Can play the run too. Stay tuned. — Andrew Fillipponi (@ThePoniExpress) March 10, 2022

Edmunds is pretty close to a must sign. If the Steelers do indeed bring the former first rounder back, could we all admit that the bust label would need removed?

Source: Steelers will make an effort to re-sign Terrell Edmunds. If he goes to market next week, look for the Steelers to make a play for former Pitt safety Jordan Whitehead. — Andrew Fillipponi (@ThePoniExpress) March 10, 2022

Friday 3/11

Starting with your own guys is smart. Miles Killebrew, Arthur Maulet and Dwayne Haskins. The Haskins tender is interesting. You are never going to get a first-rounder out of Haskins but it would awesome if you did.

The #Steelers are using an original-round tender on RFA QB Dwayne Haskins, per source. He’ll earn $2.54M on the tender in 2022. — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) March 11, 2022

Here come more Watson to Pittsburgh rumors. I’m not trading for my ex-wife if she becomes available. But Stephen A. Smith is all in on Deshaun in Da Burgh.

Yo @steelers. If there is a way — anyway damnit — to get your hands on @deshaunwatson, could you exhaust every option to do this. Please! Please! Please! With Sugar on top. Pretty please. Yes! I’m begging!!! — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) March 11, 2022

Saturday 3/12

For those of you freaking out about Cleveland not giving up much for Amari Cooper, remember that he eats a lot of cap and Baker Mayfield is his quarterback.

Cowboys are finalizing a trade to send WR Amari Cooper and a sixth-round pick to the Cleveland Browns for a 2022 fifth-round pick and a sixth-round pick, per league sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 12, 2022

Looks like Joe knows something that we don’t.

Take YOUR HAT…. Your COAT…. AND LEAVE! i#steelernation — Joe Haden (@joehaden23) March 12, 2022

This was the significant week that was for the Steelers, mixed-in with my black-and-gold loving life. I’m sure next week will be full of Steelers happenings as well, so we’ll have to do this again. Have a great week, but better yet have a BAD one.