A look back at the Steelers week that was: The storm before the storm edition

BTSC’s random-thought renegade is back with his bizarre look at the Steelers week that was.

By Bryan Anthony Davis
Pittsburgh Steelers v Cleveland Browns Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images

The Steelers season ended weeks ago, but there’s plenty of news coming out of the Steel City. BTSC continues their recap of the past week’s events for our readers. But where they went wrong was asking the one narcissistic writer that would put a bizarre spin on it to do it. So, let’s all take a look at a BAD week in the ‘burgh together.

Sunday 3/6

  • The Martavis Bryant Redemption Tour begins now. Cue the rumors for a return to the Burgh.

Monday 3/7

  • It’s official the Steelers will have money to spend, but not to waste. All I know is $20-some million will get you a ton of Shamrock Shakes this time of year.
  • The fifth-year options are in and the Steelers have a decision to make on Devin Bush. $10.892 million is a lot for a Bush that hasn’t lived up to promises.
  • If mortgaging the future doesn’t necessarily guarantee a championship and only increases the chances to win the division, is it worth it?
  • I have to give the Falcons credit here, they had a chance to fleece the Eagles but backed out of the deal because they knew this was coming. There are worse crimes, but rules are rules.

Tuesday 3/8

  • A dodged bullet for the Steelers.
  • The Broncos were hell-bent on a quarterback and got a good one. Win-Now means that Denver will need to eat up all the caviar now, because it will be nothing but cheap Ramen in five years.
  • FIRE SALE: EVERYTHING MUST GO. The Steelers should look long and hard at this one.

Wednesday 3/9

  • The Colts just realized that the car they bought a year ago depreciated greatly. I’m just glad that we aren’t talking about Wentzlvania again.
  • They have to report accidents and repairs in a CarFax report. You can’t rely on the Lemon Law here. Buyer beware.
  • It’s crazy to think that Big Al has only played for seven years in the league. But again, a lot of players last only one season after departing Da Burgh.
  • All Caps? Does Gerry know something?

Thursday 3/10

  • Davis would be interesting if the price is right. I’m all for it. I can get another jersey.
  • Edmunds is pretty close to a must sign. If the Steelers do indeed bring the former first rounder back, could we all admit that the bust label would need removed?

Friday 3/11

  • Starting with your own guys is smart. Miles Killebrew, Arthur Maulet and Dwayne Haskins. The Haskins tender is interesting. You are never going to get a first-rounder out of Haskins but it would awesome if you did.
  • Here come more Watson to Pittsburgh rumors. I’m not trading for my ex-wife if she becomes available. But Stephen A. Smith is all in on Deshaun in Da Burgh.

Saturday 3/12

  • For those of you freaking out about Cleveland not giving up much for Amari Cooper, remember that he eats a lot of cap and Baker Mayfield is his quarterback.
  • Looks like Joe knows something that we don’t.

This was the significant week that was for the Steelers, mixed-in with my black-and-gold loving life. I’m sure next week will be full of Steelers happenings as well, so we’ll have to do this again. Have a great week, but better yet have a BAD one.

