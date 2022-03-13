Steelers Podcast: All the latest from the BTSC family of Pittsburgh Steelers podcasts, Sunday edition

The Pittsburgh Steelers seasons come and go with no real offseason, at least not for those diehard fans. For those fans, the preseason bleeds into the regular season, the regular season into the offseason, free agency and the NFL Draft. It is a vicious, never-ending cycle.

Nonetheless, we here at BTSC, and our podcast platform, are here with you every step of the way. In the past we have given you the podcasts in individual articles on the website but have decided to go with a ‘Podcast Roundup’ article which has the latest two podcasts for your enjoyment. The reasoning behind this is to take up less space on the site for the great written content we have at BTSC.

Nonetheless, enjoy the shows below with a brief description of each show:

Steelers Touchdown Under: What can fans hope and expect from the Steelers’ 2021 rookies in 2022?

The Steelers’ offseason continues, with the combine now through, NFL draft prospect pro days aplenty, and free agency is just a few days away.

With all the hype and focus on the Steelers rookies to be, what can Steelers fans expect from the 2021 crop of rookies going into their second year? What should the ‘floor’ of expectations be, and just what might be their respective ceilings?

These are just some of the questions that Matty Peverell and Mark Davison will address, as they bring a global perspective to how the Steelers can achieve success in 2022 and beyond, as they chase a seventh Lombardi. All this, and more, will be discussed on the latest episode of Touchdown Under, the Australian sensation from the BTSC family of podcasts.

Check out the rundown of this week’s show:

Matty & Mark reflect on offseason so far and learnings from the combine, deals around the league and the start of free agency

Second-year success?

Audience Q&A

Plus, MUCH MUCH MORE!

BAD Language: Don’t expect a Steelers drunken sailor spending spree in free agency

Opinions are like cell phones, everybody has one. Well, except for my friend Brad who refuses to get one out of some kind of insubordinate spite. But some opinions are unorthodox and way out there. So, BTSC podcast producer Bryan Anthony Davis decided on Sundays to make no apologies and share his black-and-gold brand of enlightenment. Join BAD preaching his own gospel of the hypocycloids on the new show, BAD Language. This week, it’s all about not expecting a Steelers drunken sailor spending spree in free agency.

News and Notes

The Steelers have money, but don’t expect them to spend it willy-nilly

and MUCH MORE!

