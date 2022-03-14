2022 NFL Free Agent Tracker: Keeping tabs on player movement around the league

The NFL offseason continues on, and the next step of the process is the beginning of the new league year. To be more specific, the new league year always begins with the legal tampering period. This year, this period begins on March 14th, and is when free agents can both negotiate, and agree, to terms on new contracts.

In other words, it is when the free agent frenzy officially begins. Around the NFL news has already been flying around with the likes of Tom Brady returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Kirk Cousins signing a one-year extension for salary cap purposes and more.

Throughout the day, be sure to continue to check in to this article as we will update the major news surrounding free agents and where these players will be landing for 2022. An editorial note, we will always add the latest news at the bottom of the stream of news.

In the meantime, be sure to keep tabs on BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the Pittsburgh Steelers as they prepare not just for free agency, but the 2022 NFL Draft.

These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG pic.twitter.com/U0yhRKVKVm — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 13, 2022

Vikings gave Kirk Cousins a one-year, fully-guaranteed $35 million extension, per source. He will make $40 million this year and $30 million next. Deal has two voidable years in it to lower his cap number this year to $31.25M. $15M of deal will be paid by this time next year. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 13, 2022

Tom Brady is back and so is his center. Per @MikeMcCartney7, the #Bucs have a deal with C Ryan Jensen right before free agency. It’s a 3-year deal. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 14, 2022

New: The #Patriots have agreed to terms with QB Brian Hoyer and G/C James Ferentz, according to a league source. This comes a day after the club agreed with safety Devin McCourty (1 year, $9 million). https://t.co/Wzg7UjY5vT — Jim McBride (@globejimmcbride) March 14, 2022

Former #Buccaneers G Ali Marpet will stay retired, according to agent Andy Ross (@NFLagentandy.) Ross said Marpet told him Tom Brady’s return made it tougher, knowing he’ll be watching from afar but Marpet’s going to earn his Master’s.



“He already bought a backpack,” Ross said. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 14, 2022

The #Lions are bringing back QB Tim Boyle on a one-year, $2 million deal that includes $1.75 million guaranteed, sources say. Boyle, who started three games last season, can earn another $500k in incentives.



So there it is. The big TB12 QB news. pic.twitter.com/OBF6Z1J2sp — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 14, 2022

The #Packers have agreed to terms with pass-rusher Preston Smith on a 4-year extension worth $52.5M in new money, source said. He gets over $65M over 5 years in all with a chance to make $71M. He gets $14M in year 1. So, one Smith brother sticks around. pic.twitter.com/uB7ga4XbzX — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 14, 2022

The #Bills are releasing OT Daryl Williams, source says. He started every game for Buffalo over the last two seasons. He was slated to make $8.125 million this season. However, don’t rule out a possible return down the line. The sides will remain in touch. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 14, 2022

The Bills and C Mitch Morse agreed to a two-year, $19.5M extension with $12M guaranteed, as @MikeGarafolo said.



Morse gets a $7.5M signing bonus as part of the deal, while his 2022 cap number goes down a bit that helps Buffalo with other moves this offseason. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 14, 2022

The Minnesota Vikings just informed me they are tendering my Restricted Free Agent kicker Greg Joseph. Led the NFL in touchback percentage last season and got better and better as the year went on. — Brett Tessler (@TesslerSports) March 14, 2022

The #Falcons and LT Jake Matthews have agreed to terms on a 3-year extension, sources say. He gets $52.5M over the first three years. New money average of $18.5M and it gives ATL some much-needed cap space. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 14, 2022

The #Packers have released Pro Bowl pass-rusher Za'Darius Smith, source said, adding another top defender to free agency. His cap number of $27.6M in 2022 was never going to work. Now, free — and healthy. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 14, 2022