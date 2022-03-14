Steelers sign Mitchell Trubisky to a 2-year contract

The Pittsburgh Steelers need a quarterback, and it didn’t take the team long to find a signal caller in free agency. On the first day of free agency, the beginning of the legal tampering period, the Steelers have made waves by signing quarterback Mitchell Trubisky to a two-year contract.

This is per Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network:

The #Steelers have reached agreement on a two-year deal with QB Mitchell Trubisky, sources say. The former No. 2 overall pick heads to Pittsburgh as the expected starter in place of the retired Ben Roethlisberger. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 14, 2022

The Steelers had options heading into the offseason, and one of those options was to stick with Mason Rudolph as their guy for at least the 2022 season. That seems to have changed as Trubisky will likely enter training camp as the starter, or the front-runner to lead the team this season.

As for other options at the Steelers’ disposal, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network is reporting the team had been in the mix for Jimmy Garoppolo, but considering the signing of Trubisky it looks like the team has their guy.

The #Steelers had been in the mix on Jimmy G with the #49ers, but signing Mitch Trubisky means they are out. The #Colts still have interest in Jimmy Garoppolo. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 14, 2022

The addition of Trubisky provides pedigree at the quarterback position, considering Trubisky was a first round pick for the Chicago Bears. Combined with the fact he seems to be a good fit for Matt Canada’s Run-Pass Option (RPO) offense, Trubisky will have an opportunity to resurrect his career in the Steel City.

In five seasons in the NFL, Trubisky has appeared in 57 regular season games with 50 starts. With a record of 29–21, Trubisky has 1,016 completions on 1,585 attempts for a 64.1 completion percentage and over 10,000 yards. Trubisky also has 64 touchdowns to 38 interceptions. Additionally, Trubisky has over 1,000 yards rushing on 203 attempts with nine touchdowns. As for the postseason, Trubisky has yet to win a game in two starts. Although he has two touchdown passes and no interceptions for the postseason, as well as a 300-yard passing performance, he has not achieved a postseason victory as a starter.

