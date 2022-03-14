Mitch Trubisky sends message to Steelers fans about coming to Pittsburgh

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a new quarterback in town, and that is none other than former Chicago Bears and Buffalo Bills quarterback Mitchell Trubisky.

The Steelers made a splash on the first day of the NFL’s legal tampering period by signing Trubisky to a two-year contract. While the financial details of the contract have yet to be made public, the former 2nd overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft is excited to start anew in Pittsburgh.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter obtained this text message from Trubisky regarding him choosing the Steelers as this next football home.

Text from Steelers’ QB-to-be Mitch Trubisky: pic.twitter.com/IjWQGGDfCs — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 14, 2022

The text reads:

“I am beyond excited and blessed for the opportunity to be a part of the Pittsburgh Steelers organization. I have a tremendous respect for the Rooney Family and Coach Tomlin. They have built one of the best roster in football, and I can’t wait to contribute and help this team continue their success.”

Trubisky is likely to enter the offseason penciled in as the starting quarterback, but the team could also suggest Mason Rudolph will be competing for the same role throughout offseason workouts and training camp.

What the team likely saw the most in Trubisky is his ability to fit into what Matt Canada likes to do with a mobile quarterback. Trubisky isn’t just a quarterback who has to sit in the shotgun formation, but can be under center, is comfortable with Run-Pass Options (RPOs) and has the mobility both Kevin Colbert and Mike Tomlin have gushed over for the last calendar year.

Is this just the beginning of the Trubisky era in Pittsburgh? That has yet to be seen, but Steelers fans have to be ecstatic with the thought of Trubisky, combined with Najee Harris, can provide a better product on offense than what fans witnessed in 2021.

