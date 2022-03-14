Pittsburgh Steelers signing Chukwuma Okorafor to 3-year contract

The NFL league year is getting ready to begin on Wednesday, March 16th, but the legal tampering period is underway and news is circulating around the NFL’s vast landscape. Earlier Monday it was announced the Pittsburgh Steelers made waves by signing quarterback Mitchell Trubisky to a two-year contract, but they aren’t done with moves. Far from it.

While fans wait for the next shoe to drop for the Steelers, many will be shocked to hear what the next move is for the Steelers. According to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network the Steelers are planning on bringing back tackle Chukwuma (Chuks) Okorafor.

The #Steelers are bringing back OT Chukwuma Okorafor, sources tell me and @AKinkhabwala. Had interest elsewhere but returns to Pittsburgh, where he’s manned the right side the last two years. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 14, 2022

If the reports are true of Okorafor’s return, it would be a situation which would have many fans shaking their heads in disgust. The hope was the Steelers would go outside the organization to find their next offensive tackle, but keeping Okorafor and Zach Banner would be nothing more than an extension of the offensive line which was expected to start in 2021.

If the Steelers plan on bringing back Okorafor, as well as Banner, it will be interesting to see just how the team plans to utilize everyone along with Dan Moore Jr. The reported signing of Okorafor would also be the third in-house free agent signing for the Steelers. The other two being safety Miles Killebrew and cornerback Arthur Maulet.

With Okorafor reportedly back in the fold, it will also be interesting to see the financial details of the contract which would keep him in Pittsburgh for a 5th straight season. Okorafor was a 3rd round selection in the 2018 NFL Draft and has 35 starts to his name throughout his rookie contract.

UPDATE

The Steelers have reportedly signed Okorafor to a 3-year deal worth $29.5 million dollars. This per Adam Schefter of ESPN: