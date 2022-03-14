Pittsburgh Steelers reportedly tender linebacker Robert Spillane

The Pittsburgh Steelers reportedly made another in-house move during the legal tampering period leading up to the start of the 2022 NFL league year. According to ESPN’s Brooke Pryor, the Steelers are offering a right of first refusal tender to restricted free agent Robert Spillane.

The Steelers have given ILB Robert Spillane a right of first refusal tender, per source.



Means he’d be on the books for about $2.4M in 22. Steelers can match any offer, but they don’t get compensation if they decide not to match. — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) March 14, 2022

Appearing in 14 games with four starts in 2021, Spillane had a career high 56 tackles, two of which were for loss. During the 2020 season, Spillane saw seven starts in 12 games where he had a 33-yard interception return for a touchdown as well as four passes defensed, a fumble recovery, 2.0 sacks, and 45 tackles.

Starting the final three regular season games as well as the Steelers Wild Card matchup in the 2021 season, Spillane saw a huge increase in snaps for the Steelers starting in Week 16. Additionally, Spillane only had four missed tackles on the season according to Pro Football Reference, leaving him with a 6.7% missed tackle percentage.

In having a right of first refusal tender, Spillane is set to cost $2.433 million against the salary cap should he sign the tender. By being a right of first refusal, Spillane is free to sign a deal with another team if he wants to test the waters. The Steelers will ultimately be able to match the deal if they choose. If not, there would be no return compensation for Spillane.

With a tender now given to Spillane, he joins other inside linebackers currently under contract with the Steelers in Devin Bush, Joe Schobert, Ulysees Gilbert III, and Buddy Johnson.

