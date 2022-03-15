Steelers Podcast: All the latest from the BTSC family of Pittsburgh Steelers podcasts, Tuesday Edition

The Pittsburgh Steelers seasons come and go with no real offseason, at least not for those diehard fans. For those fans, the preseason bleeds into the regular season, the regular season into the offseason, free agency and the NFL Draft. It is a vicious, never-ending cycle.

Nonetheless, we here at BTSC, and our podcast platform, are here with you every step of the way. In the past we have given you the podcasts in individual articles on the website, but now we’ve decided to go with a ‘Podcast Roundup’ article which has the latest three podcasts for your enjoyment. The reasoning behind this is to take up less space on the site for the great written content we have at BTSC.

Nonetheless, enjoy the shows below with a brief description of each show:

The Steelers Draft Fix: Could a legacy be a part of the Steelers’ plans?

The Steelers have added legacies and family members to the team over the years. A few are available this season, including UCLA’s Quentin Lake. The son of Steelers legend Carnell joins the Draft Fix for a special interview. Join BTSC’s Jeremy Betz and Andrew Wilbar as they familiarize Steeler Nation with who to know when it comes to the future rookie class of the Men of Steel and the rest of the National football League.

Looking into the 2022 Draft

Interview with UCLA’s Quentin Lake

Breaking News: Steelers tab Mitch Trubisky at quarterback

The NFL Tampering Period is now under way as free agents around the league are free to move around the league. The Steelers got into the action by coming to terms with quarterback Mitch Trubisky. What does this move mean for the Men of Steel? Join BTSC Editor Dave Schofield and Podcast Producer Bryan Anthony Davis for a report on all we know right now on another Breaking News Podcast.

Steelers Hangover: Mitch, Mitch and More Mitch

The Steelers agreed to terms with a quarterback and it’s Mitch Trubisky. Some fans are lovin’ it, others are in an uproar. What’s the early approval rating on the transaction? Join BTSC’s Bryan Anthony Davis, Tony Defeo and Shannon White in discussing this as the hangover from the regular season shifts into the organizational build to the 2022 season.

Thoughts on the Steelers’ free agent agreement to sign Mitch Trubisky

From the Steelers’ Cutting Room Floor: Diving into the trenches to fix the lines

Join BTSC’s Geoffrey Benedict for weekly player analysis as it pertains to the Men of Steel. This week, Geoffrey’s starts a series looking at offseason needs by position, what kind of players the Steelers need. It’s not the position, but skillset that matters. So, check out From the Steelers Cutting Room Floor, a film study in audio form. This week Geoff talks fixing the offensive and defensive lines.

Fixing the offensive and defensive lines

Geoffrey walks you through everything you need to know regarding the Pittsburgh Steelers.

