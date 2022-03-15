Steelers reportedly bring back Montravius Adams on a two-year deal

The Pittsburgh Steelers made another free agent move on Tuesday, bringing back a player who finished the season on the 2021 roster. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Steelers have re-signed defensive tackle Montravius Adams to a two-year contract.

Defensive lineman Montravius Adams is signing back with the Steelers on a 2-year, $5 million contract, per his agents @DrewJRosenhaus and @RyanMatha. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 15, 2022

Adams joined the Steelers in Week 13 last season coming from the New Orleans Saints’ practice squad. Appearing in five games with New Orleans earlier in the year, Adams had seven tackles before coming to Pittsburgh. In his final five games of the season, with four starts, Adams had eight tackles, three quarterback hits, and a pass defensed. Adams played 171 snaps for the Steelers over the final five games as well as 27 snaps in the Wild Card game where he had two tackles and a sack.

Adams now joins a defensive line group which includes Cameron Heyward, Chris Wormley, Isaiahh Loudermilk, and Carlos Davis from last season as well as the return of Tyson Alualu and, hopefully, Stephon Tuitt.

With the reported numbers being $5 million over two seasons, Adams’ salary cap hit for this season is likely to come in around the $2 million range. The exact amounts will be determined once specific terms of the deal are announced.

Stay tuned to Behind The Steel Curtain for continued coverage as the Steelers navigate 2022 NFL free agency.