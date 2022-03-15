Steelers name Isaac Williams as Assistant Offensive Line Coach

The Pittsburgh Steelers have slowly been putting together their coaching staff this offseason, and they have their latest hire in the fold. After hiring Pat Meyer as the team’s new offensive line coach, taking over for Adrian Klemm in 2021, the Steelers have hired Isaac Williams as their Assistant Offensive Line Coach heading into the 2022 season.

We have named Isaac Williams as our assistant offensive line coach. — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) March 15, 2022

Don’t know much about Williams? Don’t worry, you aren’t alone. Here is a little bit of background information on the Steelers’ newest addition to Mike Tomlin’s coaching staff.

This per the Steelers official website:

Isaac Williams comes to Pittsburgh after collegiate stints at North Carolina Central University (2021), Morgan State (2018-20) and Northern Colorado (2016-17), where at each stop, he worked with the offensive line. In 2021, Williams guided North Carolina Central’s offensive line during a year when the school recorded their first winning season since 2017. The school finished second in the Mid-Eastern Atlantic Conference, with two offensive linemen being named all-conference. Williams spent three seasons at Morgan State where he was the tight ends coach and offensive line coach/run game coordinator. He worked to develop multiple players while there, including Joshua Miles, a seventh-round pick of the Arizona Cardinals in the 2019 NFL Draft. Williams also has some playing experience of his own under his belt. He was a four-year starter and three-time captain at Alcorn State (2008-11).

At this point, unless the Steelers are going to add a new position to their coaching staff, this likely rounds out the group heading into 2022. Tomlin has been well-known around the NFL has having a small, close knit staff, and this has held true throughout his time in Pittsburgh.

With Williams on staff, the team now looks to prepare themselves for the remainder of free agency, and the 2022 NFL Draft which is on the horizon. Be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the Pittsburgh Steelers.