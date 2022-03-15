Steelers agree on a 2-year contract with former Bills CB Levi Wallace

The Pittsburgh Steelers have spent the majority of the free agency period on the offensive side of the football. Signings like Mitchell Trubisky, Mason Cole, James Daniel and re-signing Chuks Okorafor show where the Steelers’ priority has been in the early portion of the NFL’s legal tampering period.

This isn’t to suggest there aren’t needs on the defensive side of the ball, mainly in the secondary. The Steelers made their first big move on defense by reportedly agreeing to a two-year contract with former Buffalo Bills cornerback Levi Wallace.

This per Jordan Schultz:

Breaking: Former #Bills CB Levi Wallace has agreed to terms with the Pittsburgh #Steelers on a 2-yr deal worth $8M, per sources. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 15, 2022

The addition is more than welcome, and makes you wonder how it impacts the futures of both Ahkello Witherspoon and Joe Haden with the team. Nonetheless, Wallace is a veteran presence in a defensive secondary who now brings a new look to it heading into 2022.

Wallace went undrafted out of the University of Alabama in 2018. Signing with the Bills following the draft, Wallace originally did not make the team, but was signed to the practice squad. Called to the active roster in November, Wallace started the final seven games of the 2018 season. Starting every game in 2019, Wallace missed time due to both a stint on IR and the COVID-19 List in 2020 but still started all 12 games in which he appeared. Also starting every game in 2021, Wallace has 219 career tackles, one fumble recovery, six interceptions, and 30 passes defensed. In five playoff games, Wallace has one interception, a forced fumble, and one pass defensed.

The Steelers are likely to continue doing work in both free agency, and the secondary in the coming days. There is still a need for a safety, and possibly another cornerback. So, with that being said, be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for more on this story as the team continues to press on throughout free agency and prepares for the 2022 NFL Draft.