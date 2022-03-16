Steelers Podcast: All the latest from the BTSC family of Pittsburgh Steelers podcasts, Wednesday edition

The Pittsburgh Steelers seasons come and go with no real offseason, at least not for those diehard fans. For those fans, the preseason bleeds into the regular season, the regular season into the offseason, free agency and the NFL Draft. It is a vicious, never-ending cycle.

Nonetheless, we here at BTSC, and our podcast platform, are here with you every step of the way. In the past we have given you the podcasts in individual articles on the website but have decided to go with a ‘Podcast Roundup’ article which has the latest three podcasts for your enjoyment. The reasoning behind this is to take up less space on the site for the great written content we have at BTSC.

Nonetheless, enjoy the shows below with a brief description of each show.

The Live Mike: How free agency will affect the Steelers

The Steelers were plenty active on the first tampering day of free agency. What do the initial deals mean immediately for the black and gold? Join Michael Beck on the latest edition of The Live Mike as he helps Steeler Nation navigate through the 2022 offseason and beyond. This week BTSC’s Deputy Editor previews free agency for the Pittsburgh franchise.

Check out the rundown of the show:

How free agency will affect the Steelers

BTSC Breaking News Podcast: The Steelers bolster the line by agreeing to terms with Chicago’s G James Daniels

The NFL Tampering Period is now under way as free agents around the league are free to move around the league. The Steelers got into the action early Mondy by agreeing to terms with Quarterback Mitch Trubisky, Center Mason Cole and re-upping with Chuks Okorafor. Now it looks like Kevin Colbert and company are bringing in an interior lineman in the form of James Daniels. What do these moves mean for the Men of Steel? Join BTSC Editor Dave Schofield and Podcast Producer Bryan Anthony Davis for a report on all we know right now on another Breaking News Podcast.

The Scho Bro Show: What’s next for the Steelers after the initial free agency wave?

The front office is making moves and adding pieces that fit the Pittsburgh Steelers puzzle. They aren’t finished, but what direction are the Steelers headed in next? This will be just one of the subjects that will be discussed in the latest installment of the BTSC family of podcasts, The Scho Bro Show.

As always, it sure is a good time to get on the airwaves and discuss the black-and-gold. On this show, Dave and Big Bro Scho break down all things Steelers, still talk stats, and also answer questions from fans!

Check out the rundown of the show:

News and Notes

What’s next for the Steelers after the initial free agency wave?

Dave and Rich walk you through everything you need to know regarding the black-and-gold.

Let’s Ride Wednesday: Stop whining about the Steelers free agent activity

The Steelers have been active in free agency so far. However, they aren’t all marquee names walking through the door and there’s a whole lot of griping and gripping on social media. Things need to be put in perspective. This is the main topic that will be discussed on the latest episode of the morning flagship show in the BTSC family of podcasts. Join BTSC Senior Editor Jeff Hartman for this and more on the Wednesday episode of “Let’s Ride”.

Check out the rundown of the show:

News and Notes

Putting Steelers signings in perspective

The Mail Bag

