Tyrann Mathieu could be the perfect piece for the Steelers defense

The Pittsburgh Steelers have been busy bees at the start of the 2022 NFL free agency window. Not only have they re-signed and tendered some of their own players, but they have already come to terms on a number of free agent deals. One position which still desperately needs to be addressed, and should be addressed in free agency, is the strong safety position. This should be a very desirable landing spot for any strong safety across the league because playing beside Minkah Fitzpatrick allows you to roam more and know you have one of the best free safeties in football beside you. One of those options is former All-Pro and Pro Bowler Tyrann Mathieu.

The former Kansas City Chiefs safety was a leader in the room and a beast on the field, but that organization decided to go in another direction. It was expected Mathieu would land in Baltimore or New Orleans if he couldn’t come to terms with the Chiefs. But then the Baltimore Ravens signed Marcus Williams and the Saints followed that up by adding Marcus Maye. All of a sudden the three most likely suitors for Mathieu’s talents are already out of the market… could those teams’ losses become the Steelers reward? If the team can negotiate properly then it absolutely could be.

You could argue that Tyrann Mathieu is one of, if not the best, strong safety in the sport. Pairing him with a talent like Minkah Fitzpatrick would create one of the most dominating duos the league has ever seen. Sure, it would not come cheap; however, their abilities on the back end makes the mind race at the on-field potential. The Steelers would get a locker room leader and one of the best athletes in the game today if they could swing a deal like this. One former Steeler even thinks the team is already in on the former LSU Tiger.

Steelers trying land the Bagerr — Terence Garvin (@T_Garvin28) March 16, 2022

The salary to land such a player will probably net somewhere in the $15 million per year range, but with the amount of space the Steelers still have, and can create, they can pull off a deal like this. With the Steelers in a transition on offense, looking to add talent to the defensive side of the football to make the unit as strong as possible will only make the team as a whole better. Also I don’t think drafting a strong safety is a real option considering the Steelers other holes on roster and lack of depth at the position already. Sure, the easy move would just be to re-sign Terrell Edmunds, but if this team really wants to take this group to the next level they should sincerely consider pulling the trigger on Tyrann Mathieu.

But what do you think? Will the Steelers add a strong safety in free agency and should they chase the best one available in Tyrann Mathieu? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.