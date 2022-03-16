Steelers sign LB Myles Jack to a 2-year contract worth $16 million dollars

The Pittsburgh Steelers have been players in the early stages of the NFL free agency period, and they continue to make moves in preparation for the 2022 regular season. After spending the early portions of the week addressing the offensive line, the Steelers have now turned their attention to the defensive side of the football.

After signing former Buffalo Bills cornerback Levi Wallace Tuesday, the team has added a linebacker by way of former Jacksonville Jaguars standout Myles Jack.

This per Adam Schefter of ESPN:

Former Jaguars’ LB Myles Jack is expected to sign a two-year, $16 million deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 16, 2022

Jack was a second round pick of the Jaguars in 2016 out of UCLA. Jack has spent his entire career in Jacksonville, but was recently released for salary cap purposes. Throughout his time in Jacksonville Jack has 82 starts to his name, 6.5 career sacks and 513 combined tackles.

The former Jacksonville stand out is known for his athleticism, and it will be extremely interesting to see how he will fit in the Steelers’ defense alongside Devin Bush, as well as under the tutelage of newly hired defensive assistant Brian Flores.

The signing could likely mean the end of Joe Schobert’s time in Pittsburgh, especially with his inflated contract coming due this season. If Schobert is released, or re-negotiates his contract, it would give the Steelers even more salary cap flexibility. This the day after offensive tackle Zach Banner was released to create $5 million more in cap sapce.

The Steelers aren’t done in free agency, they still have to address their secondary in some way outside of the Wallace signing. So be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for more on the black and gold as they press on through free agency and get ready for the 2022 NFL Draft on the horizon.