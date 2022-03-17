Steelers Podcast: All the latest from the BTSC family of Pittsburgh Steelers podcasts, Thursday edition

The Pittsburgh Steelers seasons come and go with no real offseason, at least not for those diehard fans. For those fans, the preseason bleeds into the regular season, the regular season into the offseason, free agency and the NFL Draft. It is a vicious, never-ending cycle.

Nonetheless, we here at BTSC, and our podcast platform, are here with you every step of the way. In the past we have given you the podcasts in individual articles on the website but have decided to go with a ‘Podcast Roundup’ article which has the latest three podcasts for your enjoyment. The reasoning behind this is to take up less space on the site for the great written content we have at BTSC.

Nonetheless, enjoy the shows below with a brief description of each show.

The War Room: The Steelers free agent signings so far have sugar, spice and maybe not nice

The Steelers have made quite a splash in free agency, but will these particular players make the waves that the Men of Steel need? Check out the BTSC’s Aussie perspective and stay a while with Matt Peverell in The Steelers War Room. Join Matty P. for his solo show as he looks at possible future Steelers and examines the ins-and-outs of the Steelers dollars and “sense” situation when it comes to personnel.

Rundown of the show:

The Steelers free agency activity so far and bucketed things into ‘spice’ (the good stuff), ‘nice’ (solid moves), and not so nice

Much More

Breaking News: Steelers sign LB Myles Jack, release Zach Banner

The NFL Tampering Period is now under way as free agents around the league are free to move around the league. The Pittsburgh Steelers continue to make moves in free agency, and they did so by signing former Jacksonville Jaguars LB Myles Jack. BTSC editors Jeff Hartman and Dave Schofield break down this addition, as well as Zach Banner’s release, on the latest Breaking News podcast.

The Steelers Curtain Call: A Windy City view of new Steelers

It’s the show where Michael Beck and Geoffrey Benedict break down a black and gold off-season full of change in the manner in which they examine the enemy. Scenarios, questions and more will be pondered on the latest episode of the BTSC family of podcasts. This time around, Mike and Geoff welcome Joey Christopoulos, the host of Bleav in Bears to talk about the careers of Mitch Trubisky and James Daniels with the Bears and how it will translate to the Men of Steel.

News and Notes

The Steelers moves so far leading up to the start of the New League Year

Special Guest: Joey Christopoulos, the host of Bleav in Bears

Michael and Geoffrey walk you through everything you need to know regarding the Black-and-Gold.

The Steelers Stat Geek: How much do we actually know about the Pittsburgh Steelers?

As much as we, the fans, bleed black and gold, how much do we actually know about the Pittsburgh Steelers? The media has sources, but they don’t always pan out. What percentage of what goes on with the Men of Steel that fans actually see? Thank goodness for the Stat Geek to break it all “dahn”. This is just one of the topics that will be discussed on the Thursday episode of the AM slate of the BTSC family of podcasts. Join Co-Editor Dave Schofield as he pulls out the Steelers slide rule and geeks out only like he can.

Check out the rundown of the show:

The more that we don’t know

and more geeky numbers!

