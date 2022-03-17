Have the Steelers done enough in adding to the offensive line?

The Pittsburgh Steelers have entered the legal tampering window already having made a number of moves. Three of those moves currently include that of signing former Minnesota Vikings center/guard Mason Cole to three-year deal, adding Chicago Bears guard/center James Daniels and re-signing Chukwuma Okorafor for three years as well. All players are only on the books for under a $5 million cap hit in the first year of these deals, which is nice, and demonstrates an improvement in the Steelers offensive line. It’s been one of the storylines which has run all year long, but do the Steelers still need to improve what was one of the NFL’s worst offensive lines in the game?

With the amount of tackles already under contract, it is hard to imagine the organization adds anyone else at the position. Sure, releasing Zach Banner frees up a back up spot, but I really don’t see the Steelers adding another veteran in a reserve role. The interior of the offensive line is also starting to fill out with the two new faces. But with a release I think it is still possible to see another player added to the fold, and I do expect the Steelers to take another offensive lineman somewhere in the 2022 NFL Draft.

The one thing the Steelers cannot afford to do this offseason is enter the 2022 campaign with 4/5 of the offensive line remaining the same from last season. That being said, I still expect either Cole or Daniels to start at center and send Kendrick Green to the bench. The unit was terrible a season ago and thinking you’re going to get much better from the same players a year later is the definition of insanity.

On paper, the current unit is better. Daniels and Cole strengthen this team, especially the rushing attack, but I still have some concern at tackle. If Dan Moore Jr. doesn’t improve and/or Chuks Okorafor stays the same, then nothing will be that different. I am hopeful these players improve and enter the 2022 season with some more depth behind the starters.

But what do you think? Are the Steelers failing their team by not being more aggressive to fix this group, or have they done enough to improve the unit? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.