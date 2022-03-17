Steelers brass in attendance at the University of Georgia Pro Day

The Pittsburgh Steelers, along with all 32 NFL organizations, have been on the recruiting trail the past few weeks since the NFL Scouting Combine wrapped up. The individual pro day schedule has been relatively calm, with only smaller schools hosting their pro days, but on Wednesday one of the biggest pro days occurred in Athens, Georgia.

That’s right, the 2021 National Champion Georgia Bulldogs hosted their pro day, and all hands were on deck for the black and gold. It was reported both Mike Tomlin and Kevin Colbert, along with Brian Flores, were in attendance.

UGA Pro Day attendees: #Steelers HC Mike Tomlin & GM Kevin Colbert are #Texans HC Lovie Smith #Bucs DC Todd Bowles — Taylor Bisciotti (@TaylorBisciotti) March 16, 2022

This news should come as a shock to absolutely no one when it comes to the college football scene. The Bulldogs could have over 20 players selected in the first two rounds of the 2022 NFL Draft, so much so it might be easier to list players who won’t be selected on Days 1 and 2, rather than those would could.

There is one player who get a lot of attention, and rightfully so, and that is defensive lineman Jordan Davis. Davis moves well for a human being as large as he is, and Marcus Mosher shared a quote from Tomlin regarding if he believes Davis will be a member of the Steelers come May.

Mike Tomlin if Jordan Davis will be a #Steeler: "I doubt it. I think he'll be hugging Roger Goodell before then." — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) March 16, 2022

As great as it would be to see Davis in the black and gold, Tomlin is right. The odds of Davis getting to pick No. 20, especially after his performance at the combine, makes it highly unlikely.

But that doesn’t mean there aren’t players to keep an eye on who could be on the Steelers’ radar with their top pick or two, in the selection process. Just to name a few:

LB Nakobe Dean

EDGE Travon Walker

DL Jordan Davis

DL Devonte Wyatt

CB Derion Kendrick

S Lewis Cine

WR Kenny Pickens

OL Jamaree Salyer

OL Justin Shaffer

With all that said, put an asterisk next to the Georgia pro day with Colbert and Tomlin in attendance. This information matters, and we can start connecting the dots if/when the team hosts prospects for pre-draft visits.

Be sure to stay up to date with all the Steelers pre-draft visits in our pre-draft tracker below:

Otherwise, don’t forget to make BTSC your one-stop-shop for all things Steelers as they prepare for the rest of free agency and the 2022 NFL Draft.