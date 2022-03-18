Should the Steelers select a tight end in the 2022 NFL Draft?

With each Big Board article this spring, the BTSC Big Board crew will be publishing a second article complementary to that respective portion of the big board. This week, we are going over this year’s class of tight ends and whether or not the Pittsburgh Steelers will want to draft that position in April.

If you have thoughts as to whether or not the Steelers should draft a tight end, let us know in the comment section below. Let’s see what our resident draft analysts have to say.

Ryland B.: The Steelers have numerous positional groups weaker than their tight end room, which currently has Pat Freiermuth and Zach Gentry as a very solid #1 and #2, assuming Eric Ebron’s departs this offseason. I suppose a decent TE3 could be found on late day 3, where best player available largely takes precedence over remaining team needs, but even then I struggle to see tight end as a position Pittsburgh needs to upgrade in 2022. That being said, don’t be surprised if Pittsburgh takes a late round flier on Connor Heyward in a FB/TE/H-back role, as the team has shown some interest in Cam Heyward’s younger brother.

Andrew Wilbar: Daniel Bellinger is the only guy I have legitimate interest in on day three. However, there are too many other needs on this team right now to have the luxury of taking a tight end. Perhaps that changes after free agency, but I do not see the Steelers taking much time evaluating this position. They seem to be confident in Zach Gentry’s ability to be the backup to Pat Freiermuth.

Skyfire322: It’s clear that Freiermuth is the starter, and with the resurgence of Gentry, he is starting to become the no. 2 when called upon. That leaves Rader and Ebron. With Ebron likely out the door, you only have Rader, who hasn’t shown much but is a serviceable no. 3. It’s obvious that there are more important positions to be addressed this year, but it is a relatively deep TE class. While it may not be a position that hasn’t been discussed, I believe the team should address it during the draft (preferably a late round pick), who can compete with Rader.

Do you think the Steelers should acquire a tight end this offseason? If so, when and how should they do it? Let us know your thoughts by voting in the poll and commenting down below.