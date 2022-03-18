Steelers Podcast: All the latest from the BTSC family of Pittsburgh Steelers podcasts, Friday edition

The Pittsburgh Steelers seasons come and go with no real offseason, at least not for those diehard fans. For those fans, the preseason bleeds into the regular season, the regular season into the offseason, free agency and the NFL Draft. It is a vicious, never-ending cycle.

What Yinz Talkin’ Bout: March Meltdown Madness

What Yinz Talkin’ Bout is the conversation about the Steelers social media conversation. Hosts Kyle Chrise (@KyleChrise) & Greg Benevent (@GregBenevent) expose the hottest and most toxic takes on the internet. This week, the NFL entered the Free Agency Frenzy, and Steelers Nation was melting down practically every step of the way. We’ll specifically shine a spotlight on Trubisky’s haters and even bigger haters. Plus, the mock wars are heating up, and one QB is quickly emerging as the mockers new favorite. And Coach Tomlin settles once and for all if cereal is or is not a soup. Join Kyle and Greg for their black-and-gold breakdown of everything “Stillers” on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and so much more.

Rundown of the show:

Steeler Nation Meltdown

Meanies against Mitch

A new mock favorite at quarterback

Is cereal a soup?

Take a deep dive into the world of Steelers social media from a yinzer perspective as BTSC proudly presents a very unique show that highlights “What Yinz Talkin’ Bout”.

Breaking News: The Steelers stay in-house with Ahkello Witherspoon and release Joe Schobert

The new league year is now under way as free agents around the league are free to move around the league. The Pittsburgh Steelers continue to make moves in free agency, and they did so by retaining CB Ahkello Witherspoon. BTSC’s Bryan Anthony Davis and Dave Schofield break down this addition, as well as Joe Schobert’s release, on the latest Breaking News podcast..

The Steelers Preview: How much of a makeover does the Steelers draft board get after this week?

The Steelers have added to the sorely needed positions of quarterback, cornerback and the offensive line in free agency so far. Does this alter the black and gold’s draft board at all? This is just one of the subjects that will be discussed and speculated on in the latest edition in the flagship show of the BTSC family of podcasts.

As always, it sure is a good time to get on the airwaves and discuss the Black-and-Gold and there you have the topic for the BTSC podcast The Steelers Preview with Jeff Hartman, Bryan Anthony Davis, and Dave Schofield. Join the triumphant trio as they combine the down all things Steelers and with shenanigans galore.

Check out the rundown of the show:

News of the Week

The Steelers’ draft board

Inside Steelers

Trivia

Let’s Ride Friday: The vision for the 2022 Steelers is becoming clearer

Many fans and media have questioned the Steelers’ strategy going into 2022. After the start of free agency, it is becoming more apparent that a precise and clear vision is indeed in place. This is the main topic that will be discussed on the latest episode of the morning flagship show in the BTSC family of podcasts. Join BTSC Senior Editor Jeff Hartman for this and more on the Friday episode of “Let’s Ride”.

Check out the rundown of the show:

News and Notes

The vision for the 2022 Steelers

A visit from Blue Check Beck

Hart to Heart

and MUCH MORE!

Jeff Hartman of BTSC walks you through everything you need to know regarding the black-and-gold.

