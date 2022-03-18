Clemson Pro Day draws the attention of the Pittsburgh Steelers brass

While the Pittsburgh Steelers are signing free agents left and right, literally, it doesn’t mean the preparation for the 2022 NFL Draft goes on hiatus. With the NFL Scouting Combine in the books, individual schools are now hosting NFL scouting departments for pro days. And in the last two days, there have been two big pro days for NFL teams.

Wednesday was the University of Georgia in Athens, which drew the attention of the Steelers’ big guns. By big guns I’m referring to not just Kevin Colbert and Mike Tomlin, but Brian Flores also making the trip to see the Bulldogs workout.

Thursday was Clemson’s pro day, and while the Clemson Tigers weren’t what most were expecting this past season, the Steelers’ brass were there as well. In fact, an interesting note came to light Wednesday when it was reported how Clemson coach Dabo Swinney talked about how Mike Tomlin doesn’t just go to the pro day, but goes to Clemson a day early so he can watch the Tigers practice.

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin was also at today's Clemson practice. Dabo Swinney said he usually comes the day before Pro Day and watches practice. — Matt Connolly (@MattOnClemson) March 17, 2022

Obviously, a school like Clemson will have many players drafted in the first two days of the selection process, but the Steelers didn’t have their entire scouting department in attendance.

In fact, the Steelers sent two scouts, Mark Bruener and Kelvin Fisher, to the University of Colorado to take a look at two specific prospects.

This per Justin Guerriero:

For my PGH people: While Mike Tomlin & Kevin Colbert have taken high-profile trips to UGA's and now Clemson's Pro Day, the #Steelers had 2 scouts, Mark Bruener & Kelvin Fisher, at Colorado's Pro Day Wednesday.



ILB Nate Landman and OLB/Edge Carson Wells are names to watch there. — Justin Guerriero (@GuerrieroCU) March 17, 2022

The two prospects at Colorado were inside linebacker Nate Landman and outside linebacker/pass rusher Carson Wells. Two positions of need for the Steelers during this draft cycle, and a couple names to keep an eye on as the process plays out.

The next big pro day? The University of Michigan on March 18th.

Be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the Steelers as they prepare for the rest of free agency and the upcoming NFL Draft.