Friday Night Steelers Six Pack of questions and open thread: Offseason Vol. 5

1. When you think about the Steelers free agent signings so far, which one has you the most excited?

2. What exactly are your thoughts on JuJu Smith-Schuster joining the Kansas City Chiefs on a 1-year, $10.75 million dollar deal?

3. If you were the GM, what position would you target next in free agency, and why?

Strong Safety

Cornerback

Wide Receiver

Offensive Tackle

4. In your opinion, how have the moves made by the Steelers altered the team’s plan heading into the 2022 NFL Draft?

5. The Cleveland Browns are a mess right now with their quarterback situation. How do you see that playing out?

6. I interviewed Levon Kirkland on my Let’s Ride podcast this past Monday, and it was awesome. The guy remembered everything about his time in Pittsburgh, and it made me think about those 90s Blitzburgh defenses. How do you rank those units with the other defenses in Steelers history?

