Steelers reportedly sign kick returner Gunner Olszewski to a 2-year deal

The Pittsburgh Steelers have yet to let one day pass since the legal tampering period began on Monday where they did not add a player to their 2022 roster. On Friday, the Steelers have reportedly signed former All-Pro kick returner Gunner Olszewski to a two-year deal.

This per Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network:

Former #Patriots All-Pro kick returner Gunner Olszewski is headed to the #Steelers, source said. He gets a 2-year deal worth $4.2M. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 18, 2022

Undrafted out of Division II Bemidji State, Olszewski played cornerback in college while acting as a punt returner. After participating in the rookie minicamp of both the Minnesota Vikings and New England Patriots in 2019, Olszewski was signed to the Patriots roster as a kick returner.

Missing the first three games of the 2020 season with a foot injury, Olszewski led the NFL in punt return yards with 346 as well as yards per return with 17.3 yards in only 13 games. Also having a punt return for a touchdown, Olszewski was selected first team All-Pro as a return man.

When it comes to being utilized in the offense, Olszewski has only been targeted 12 times in his three-year career with nine receptions for 127 yards and a touchdown. Olszewski also has six career rushes for 32 yards.

With the departure of Ray-Ray McCloud to the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday, the Steelers appear to have their return specialist for a much cheaper price. With a contract worth $4.2 million for two years, Olszewski is likely to come in with a salary cap hit for 2022 around $1.6 million.

Stay tuned to Behind The Steel Curtain as the Pittsburgh Steelers continue to add to their roster for the 2022 NFL season.