James Washington set to join the Dallas Cowboys on a one-year deal

The Pittsburgh Steelers spent the vast majority of the week not losing any of their own free agents. They re-signed players like Chuks Okorafor, Ahkello Witherspoon and Miles Killebrew, but hadn’t lost any of their own free agents to other teams.

In the last 24 hours, the Steelers have lost three, and all at the same position.

Late Thursday night it was announced Ray-Ray McCloud was joining the San Francisco 49ers, and earlier Friday JuJu Smith-Schuster made it known he is joining the Kansas City Chiefs for the 2022 season. Now, the third, and final, free agent wide receiver is off the open market.

That receiver would be none other than James Washington, who is set to join the Dallas Cowboys on a one-year contract. This per Adam Schefter of ESPN:

Former Steelers’ WR James Washington is going back to his home state of Texas and signing a one-year deal with the Dallas Cowboys, per his agents @DrewJRosenhaus and @RyanMatha. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 18, 2022

Washington, the former second round pick from Oklahoma State, was never able to find his groove in Pittsburgh. Whether it was his rapport with Ben Roethlisberger, or lack thereof, or never connecting with Mason Rudolph when he took over in 2019. Washington’s performance always left fans wanting, and expecting, more.

After four disappointing seasons, where his highest yardage total was 735 in 2019 when he had a great connection with Devlin “Duck” Hodges, Washington is heading to greener pastures. Will he be able to showcase his talents with Dak Prescott and Dallas more than he did with Roethlisberger and the Steelers?

That has yet to be seen, but for a player who didn’t play much you rarely heard much out of Washington. Prior to last season were the rumors of Washington wanting a trade, and whether those rumors were true or not is anyone’s guess, but Washington continued to work hard despite getting many opportunities. Hopefully Washington’s career can resurface in Dallas.

