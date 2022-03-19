Steelers Podcast: All the latest from the BTSC family of Pittsburgh Steelers podcasts, Saturday edition

The Pittsburgh Steelers seasons come and go with no real offseason, at least not for those diehard fans. For those fans, the preseason bleeds into the regular season, the regular season into the offseason, free agency and the NFL Draft. It is a vicious, never-ending cycle.

Nonetheless, we here at BTSC, and our podcast platform, are here with you every step of the way. In the past we have given you the podcasts in individual articles on the BTSC website, but we’ve decided to go with a ‘Podcast Roundup’ article which has the latest three podcasts for your enjoyment. The reasoning behind this is to take up less space on the site for the great written content we have at BTSC.

Nonetheless, enjoy the shows below with a brief description of each show.

Here We Go, The Steelers Show: It’s a Matt Canada World and we’re all just living in it

The Steelers’ recent moves in 2022 like the Mitch Trubisky signing, the retention of Chuks Okorafor and the hiring of Frisman Jackson and Pat Meyer are all examples of the Steelers providing Offensive Coordinator Matt Canada the resources that they think he needs to succeed. Join Bryan Anthony Davis and Kevin Smith for Here We Go. The BTSC duo break down the Steelers like no one else does.

Check out the rundown

News and Notes

The black and gold world may be headquartered in Canada in 2022

and MUCH MORE!

Breaking News: JuJu and Ray-Ray move on, while a Pro Bowl Returner moves in

The Steelers lost both Ray-Ray McCloud and JuJu Smith-Schuster in free agency late Thursday and on Friday but signed a player for the fifth day in a row as Pro Bowler Gunner Olszewski signs. BTSC Editor Dave Schofield has all of the Breaking News.

Steelers Friday Night Six Pack with Tony: The Pittsburgh Steelers and the Fruitful Free-Agent Frenzy

We, as fans of the Pittsburgh Steelers, aren’t accustomed to seeing the Steelers on a shopping spree. But the Steelers had a first couple of days of free agency that could prove to be fruitful. All of that and more on this episode of Steelers Friday Night Six Pack with Tony Defeo. Join Tony on those those subjects, engaging in Pittsburgh pro football talk and much, much more.

Check out the rundown of the show below and be sure to comment what you think in the comment section.

Steelers News and Notes

Free Agents for a change

Steelers Q&A

and MUCH MORE!

The Steelers Power 1⁄ 2 Hour: Mitch Trubisky and major moves

Welcome to the Steelers Power 1⁄2 Hour as BTSC’s Chris Pugh, Paul Yanchek and Joe Frost discuss the evolution of the Steelers’ new quarterback from prep to pro. The Ohio trio talk Mitch Trubisky and what we may be able to expect from No. 10.

Check out the rundown of the show:

Mitch Trubisky and major moves

and MUCH MORE!

Chris, Paul and Joe walk you through everything you need to know regarding the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Be sure to check out this and all episodes on the following platforms:

Apple Users: CLICK HERE

Spotify: CLICK HERE

Google Play: CLICK HERE