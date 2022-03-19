 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Michigan pro day caps off a three day string of workouts for the Steelers brass

Kevin Colbert and Mike Tomlin wrapped up a three day stint on the prospect circuit, ending in Michigan.

By Jeff.Hartman
NFL: Scouting Combine Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Steelers front office big guns, Kevin Colbert and Mike Tomlin, have been busy this week. No, not just with the crazy amount of free agents they have acquired, but also as they continue on the pro day trail.

This week Colbert, Tomlin and others attended three of the biggest pro days of the entire circuit. Wednesday saw them at the University of Georgia, Thursday at Clemson and Friday they were at the University of Michigan.

As any Steelers fan is well aware, Mike Tomlin loves players from Michigan, so all eyes were on any number of prospects who could be on the Steelers’ radar. Unfortunately, the news coming out of the Michigan pro day wasn’t the positive kind.

As reported by Adam Schefter of ESPN, Michigan linebacker David Ojabo was injured during the workout.

Jeffir Chadiha provided more information on the injury, saying the edge rusher sustained the injury in a pass rush drill.

For the sake of the young man trying to make the leap from the collegiate game to the professional ranks, we all hope the injury isn’t considered serious and doesn’t impact his draft stock with the 2022 NFL Draft a little over a month away.

Not to go back to the Clemson workout on Thursday, but it felt appropriate to share the video below from the Clemson football program. The Clemson Tigers gave Kevin Colbert a signed jersey and thanked him for all his years of service.

Check it out below:

Here is a list of pro days to keep an eye on in the coming week:

3/21 - Iowa
3/22 - Texas A&M, Virginia Tech, Mississippi State
3/23 - Ohio State, Pitt
3/24 - Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, Penn State, SMU
3/25 - Boston College, Notre Dame

For a complete list of the 2022 NCAA pro days, check out the days and times for all major colleges in the link below:

Be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the black and gold as they prepare for the rest of free agency, and get ready for the 2022 NFL Draft.

