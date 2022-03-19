Michigan pro day caps off a three day string of workouts for the Steelers brass

The Pittsburgh Steelers front office big guns, Kevin Colbert and Mike Tomlin, have been busy this week. No, not just with the crazy amount of free agents they have acquired, but also as they continue on the pro day trail.

This week Colbert, Tomlin and others attended three of the biggest pro days of the entire circuit. Wednesday saw them at the University of Georgia, Thursday at Clemson and Friday they were at the University of Michigan.

As any Steelers fan is well aware, Mike Tomlin loves players from Michigan, so all eyes were on any number of prospects who could be on the Steelers’ radar. Unfortunately, the news coming out of the Michigan pro day wasn’t the positive kind.

As reported by Adam Schefter of ESPN, Michigan linebacker David Ojabo was injured during the workout.

Michigan LB David OJabo, an expected first-round pick next month, just got hurt at Michigan’s pro day and limped off the field with the help of trainers, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 18, 2022

Jeffir Chadiha provided more information on the injury, saying the edge rusher sustained the injury in a pass rush drill.

A scary sight at @UMichFootball pro day. Edge rusher David Ojabo sustained injury in pass rush drill. Went down clutching left leg. Not sure if ankle or leg but he had to helped off field. pic.twitter.com/moL8FmbYb0 — Jeffri Chadiha (@jeffrichadiha) March 18, 2022

For the sake of the young man trying to make the leap from the collegiate game to the professional ranks, we all hope the injury isn’t considered serious and doesn’t impact his draft stock with the 2022 NFL Draft a little over a month away.

Not to go back to the Clemson workout on Thursday, but it felt appropriate to share the video below from the Clemson football program. The Clemson Tigers gave Kevin Colbert a signed jersey and thanked him for all his years of service.

Check it out below:

It was our pleasure to kick-off Pro Day by recognizing @steelers GM, Kevin Colbert on an incredible 22 years with Pittsburgh! pic.twitter.com/8tDjhOJqZE — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) March 19, 2022

Here is a list of pro days to keep an eye on in the coming week:

3/21 - Iowa

3/22 - Texas A&M, Virginia Tech, Mississippi State

3/23 - Ohio State, Pitt

3/24 - Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, Penn State, SMU

3/25 - Boston College, Notre Dame

For a complete list of the 2022 NCAA pro days, check out the days and times for all major colleges in the link below:

Related Complete list of day and times for 2022 NCAA pro days

Be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the black and gold as they prepare for the rest of free agency, and get ready for the 2022 NFL Draft.