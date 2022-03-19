Saturday Night Steelers Open Thread: Clowns, Catches and Quitting

Another boring week in Pittsburgh Steelers land and even more so in the NFL. Why can’t Roger and his clowns get it together and give us something to talk about every day?
On a serious note, please wish Mrs. SNW a winning lottery ticket. She deserves it after spending over 30 years with her non-winning life ticket.
On a personal note, as we prepare to celebrate another birthday here tonight with family, my daughter is chirping in my ear about making her some fancy breakfast. So, on to the questions...
- Last night, Jeff asked for your thoughts on JuJu leaving. Tonight, I will ask how do you think we should fix the WR situation? Be specific and this assignment will be graded!
- Now that the Mitch era is set to begin, does this change your thoughts / plans / even desire’s to attend Steelers games? Would your thoughts change if we were at home or on the road?
- With all the movement in the AFC North this week, how hopeful are you of a playoff birth?
- One of the differences between Canada and the USA is the follow through on the great resignation. For those of you that don’t know, early reports on the job market in light of the pandemic, was that millions of people would be looking to move to new jobs / careers. It appears to be a real thing in the USA but not so much here. Have you moved jobs or changed careers in the last two years?
- What are your birthday celebration traditions?
