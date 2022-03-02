NFL Competition Committee not making any drastic changes to replay in 2022

There are constant debates surrounding the National Football League. Maybe it is pass interference penalties, onside kicks, and most recently overtime rules. However, there is one specific which is always debated every offseason, and that is officiating. To be more specific, the replay system.

Replay has come a long way in the NFL, but some are wondering if what the league has done could be considered enough. Recently, Competition Committee member Rich McKay spoke about how the league has no plans to expand their current replay/review system heading into 2022.

“Replay had a pretty good year,” McKay told Judy Battista of NFL Media.

While Pittsburgh Steelers fans bemoan replay, not because of the system, but Mike Tomlin’s horrible record with challenges, McKay is steadfast in his belief there is no need for a “sky judge” or anything like that in the near future. In fact, McKay said the league thinks the replay assistant’s role in communicating with the referee is appropriate as-is and doesn’t need to be expanded.

“I think everybody was pretty happy with that.” McKay said, via Mark Maske of the Washington Post. “We have a history in our league of trying to say to ourselves [when] we make a rule change, let’s try to let it go for more than one year, go two years before you start to tweak it.”

The league has shown a willingness to try and appease the masses, none more egregious than the league’s attempt to allow pass interference calls to be challenged over a year ago. This result was a disaster, and had the league go back to not having judgement calls be challenged in 2021.

If you are someone who believes the NFL’s replay system should be tweaked, overhauled or just slightly modified, sorry to tell you it doesn’t look like its changing anytime soon.

