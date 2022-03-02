Steelers busy at the Combine meeting with several big name players

The Pittsburgh Steelers, along with 31 other NFL franchises, are in Indianapolis for the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine. During this week of interviews, measurables and tests, General Managers, coaches and prospects are all in front of the cameras/microphones.

While being peppered with questions, this is when reports of prospects meeting with teams becomes public. Before going any further, it should be noted how every NFL organization conducts a ridiculous number of interviews throughout the week. But that doesn’t mean we can’t both report what we know, and how it could still mean something.

If a player met with the Steelers at the Senior Bowl, the Combine and the team’s front office brass, Mike Tomlin and Kevin Colbert, are in attendance at the school’s Pro Day...that is a crystal clear indication of the team’s genuine interest in the player.

With Pro Days still on the horizon, it is worth noting who has made their meeting with the Steelers public, to date. Here is who the Steelers have met with so far on Wednesday in Indiana.

Matt Corral, QB, Ole Miss

A player who has been mocked to the Steelers says he met with the team and would love the opportunity to not just play for the team, but to be Ben Roethlisberger’s successor.

This per Brian Batko of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette:

Here’s Matt Corral a bit more on what it would be like to take over at QB for the Steelers after the retirement of Ben Roethlisberger, not skipping his bowl game and playing in a heavy RPO offense at Mississippi pic.twitter.com/9GRv0hPRWL — Brian Batko (@BrianBatko) March 2, 2022

Sam Howell, QB, North Carolina

The Steelers, and mainly Colbert, have been a steady presence in Chapel Hill this past season. Therefore, it shouldn’t come as a shock to anyone when Howell stated he met with the Steelers.

This per Joe Rutter of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review:

Sam Howell also said he has met with the Steelers. No surprise there, either. Said he likes Mike Tomlin’s energy. pic.twitter.com/kKkWCBQgcZ — Joe Rutter (@tribjoerutter) March 2, 2022

Connor Heyward, TE, Michigan State

Cam Heyward’s brother says he met with the team’s Tight End coach Alfredo Roberts, and how great it would be to play alongside his brother in Pittsburgh.

This per Brian Batko of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette:

Connor Heyward, brother of Cam, says he met with Steelers TEs coach Alfredo Roberts here at the combine and of course it would be a dream to play in Pittsburgh. pic.twitter.com/EoL2cjSuP1 — Brian Batko (@BrianBatko) March 2, 2022

Malik Willis, QB, Liberty

Willis was a player who caught the Steelers’ attention at the Senior Bowl, and when Mike Tomlin, Kevin Colbert and Matt Canada met with Willis’ parents, you knew there was interest. Willis said he did meet with the Steelers, although he doesn’t know much about Pittsburgh’s offense. Many would consider that a good thing.

This per Brooke Pryor of ESPN:

Malik Willis says he’s talked with a lot of teams here, including the Steelers coaches.



Says he doesn’t know if he’d be a good fit for the Steelers. pic.twitter.com/85QuWVAVfO — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) March 2, 2022

Malik Willis says he’s not running the 40 or doing any other testing at the combine, just throwing. — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) March 2, 2022

Desmond Ridder, QB, Cincinnati

Ridder, who many consider a very good value on Day 2 of the 2022 NFL Draft, included the Steelers in the teams he has met with so far at the Combine.

This per Mark Kaboly of the Athletic:

Desmond Ridder said he had a formal interview with 7 or 8 teams including the Steelers. — Mark Kaboly (@MarkKaboly) March 2, 2022

Kenny Pickett, QB, Pitt

Of course, the Steelers have made it a point to interview Kenny Pickett. The former Pitt quarterback said he has met with the Steelers multiple times this offseason.

This per Rich Walsh of KDKA:

Kenny Pickett has met with the Steelers multiple times @KDKA pic.twitter.com/jQzmaPfxNW — Rich Walsh KDKA (@RichieWalsh) March 2, 2022

On top of Pickett meeting with the Steelers, he also stated he and head coach Mike Tomlin have a tremendous relationship after sharing a facility the past five seasons.

Kenny Pickett said he had a relationship with Mike Tomlin since his freshman year. They would sit and talk on the bench at the practice fields on the Southside. Pickett said he wouldn’t get up and leave until Tomlin did @KDKA pic.twitter.com/Qz059z4XFu — Rich Walsh KDKA (@RichieWalsh) March 2, 2022

Skyy Moore, WR, WMU

The Pittsburgh native, and Antonio Brown fan, has said he has met with the Steelers while at Lucas Oil Field.

WMU WR and Pittsburgh native Skyy Moore has met with the Steelers, and talked about how he idolized Antonio Brown growing up and into his high school days.



He tries to mirror AB's relentless work ethic and how he attacks players of the LOS. Called him a large influence. — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) March 2, 2022

