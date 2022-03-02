Steelers officially announce interviewing Louis Riddick for GM position

UPDATE: Earlier Wednesday it was reported the Steelers interviewed Louis Riddick at the NFL Scouting Combine for the team’s eventual GM vacancy. This report, and interview, was made official by the Steelers Wednesday evening.

We interviewed Louis Riddick for our General Manager position this week. — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) March 3, 2022

There has been a hot button debate within the Pittsburgh Steelers fan base surrounding one particular individual who could be in the running for the team’s eventual vacancy at General Manager (GM). That would be none other than ESPN analyst Louis Riddick.

Earlier this offseason rumors circulated of Riddick interviewing for the opening, but the team has never had his name listed on their official external candidate interviews. This has caused many fans to wonder if the reports are false, or if the Steelers are potentially keeping him off their list of candidates?

While nothing official has been made yet, another report has surfaced of the Steelers interviewing Riddick. This comes from Adam Schefter, Riddick’s colleague at ESPN, who states the two parties met this week during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine.

This per Schefter, and his league sources:

ESPN analyst Louis Riddick interviewed this week in Indianapolis for the Steelers’ GM job, per league sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 2, 2022

Riddick was a 1990 9th Round draft pick of the San Francisco 49ers out of the University of Pittsburgh after playing at Pennridge High School. He played six NFL seasons between the Atlanta Falcons, Cleveland Browns, and Oakland Raiders. In those games, Riddick appeared in 94 games while starting eight. Riddick finished his NFL career with 155 tackles, 2.0 sacks, and one fumble recovery.

Riddick began his executive career in the NFL in 2001 as a pro scout for Washington before being promoted to director of pro personnel from 2005 to 2007. Riddick then went to the Philadelphia Eagles as a pro scout in 2008 and was promoted the next season to the assistant director of pro personnel for one year before losing the ‘assistant’ title for the following four seasons. In recent years, Riddick has been a part of ESPN as a football analyst and in 2020 became an announcer for Monday Night Football.

Every offseason Riddick’s name is tossed around for GM openings, and he typically attends many interviews for these vacancies. To date, he hasn’t been selected for any of these openings. Could the Steelers be the first? That has yet to be determined, but the Steelers are certainly covering their bases as they prepare to replace Colbert at GM.

Be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the Steelers as they prepare for the new league year and the 2022 NFL Draft.