Steelers Podcast: All the latest from the BTSC family of Pittsburgh Steelers podcasts, Sunday edition

The Pittsburgh Steelers seasons come and go with no real offseason, at least not for those diehard fans. For those fans, the preseason bleeds into the regular season, the regular season into the offseason, free agency and the NFL Draft. It is a vicious, never-ending cycle.

Nonetheless, we here at BTSC, and our podcast platform, are here with you every step of the way. In the past we have given you the podcasts in individual articles on the website but have decided to go with a ‘Podcast Roundup’ article which has the latest two podcasts for your enjoyment. The reasoning behind this is to take up less space on the site for the great written content we have at BTSC.

Nonetheless, enjoy the shows below with a brief description of each show:

Steelers Touchdown Under: The Aussie take on the Steelers’ free agent acquisitions

The Steelers’ offseason continues, with the NFL’s free agency in full swing, and NFL draft prospect pro days aplenty. With all the hype and focus on the Steelers free agents after a hectic ‘legal tampering period’ and start to free agency, how should Steelers fans take stock of all the moves and monetary spend?

These are just some of the questions that Matty Peverell and Mark Davison will address, as they bring a global perspective to how the Steelers can achieve success in 2022 and beyond, as they chase a seventh Lombardi. All this, and more, will be discussed on the latest episode of Touchdown Under, the Australian sensation from the BTSC family of podcasts.

Check out the rundown of this week’s show:

Matty & Mark reflect on offseason so far and learnings from the legal-tampering period, deals around the league and the start of free agency.

Taking stock of the moves from a bloke’s perspective

Audience Q&A

Plus, MUCH MUCH MORE!

BAD Language: Can we stop pigeonholing the Steelers as cheapskates?

Opinions are like noses, everybody has one. Well, except Voldemort and my friend Brad who is nasally challenged. Anyhoo, some opinions are unorthodox and way out there. So, BTSC podcast producer Bryan Anthony Davis decided on Sundays to make no apologies and share his black-and-gold brand of enlightenment. Join BAD preaching his own gospel of the hypocycloids on the new show, BAD Language. This week, it’s all about discontinuing the practice of pigeonholing the Steelers personnel practices.

News and Notes

The Steelers have rolled with the spending changes

and MUCH MORE!

Be sure to check out this and all episodes on the following platforms:

Apple Users: CLICK HERE

Spotify: CLICK HERE

Google Play: CLICK HERE