A look back at the Steelers week that was: Head Spinning edition

The Steelers season ended weeks ago, but there’s plenty of news coming out of the Steel City. BTSC continues their recap of the past week’s events for our readers. But where they went wrong was asking the one narcissistic writer that would put a bizarre spin on it to do it. So, let’s all take a look at a BAD week in the ‘burgh together.

Sunday 3/13

Is anybody really surprised? Cyborgs don’t retire. They just get an update, some WD40 and a refresh.

These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG pic.twitter.com/U0yhRKVKVm — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 13, 2022

Monday 3/14

The Steelers weren’t going to magically solve their quarterback problems instantaneously, so Mitchell Trubisky is a solid choice and could accomplish the task. Re-signing Chuks Okorafor and bringing in Mason Cole weren’t sexy additions, but seem to signal a well-thought-out plan to revamp the offense in Matt Canada’s image. Yinzers still ended up out on the ledge reminiscent of the end of a limited time McRib return.

Text from Steelers’ QB-to-be Mitch Trubisky: pic.twitter.com/IjWQGGDfCs — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 14, 2022

Steelers' deal for Chukwuma Okorafor three years, $29.25M deal, $9.25M signing bonus, salaries $1.25M, $6M, $4.75M; $4M roster bonus 5th day of 2023, $4M 5th day 2024 lg year roster bonus — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) March 15, 2022

Tuesday 3/15

Speaking of not sexy but just what you need, Montravius Adams’ presence on a unit that would include Cam Heyward, Chris Wormley and hopefully returnees Stephon Tuitt and Tyson Alualu would be Titanic. I’m not talking that Jack and Rose schlock, more like the iceberg which sinks the rest of the AFC North. This is a solid Steve McLendon-like signing.

Defensive lineman Montravius Adams is signing back with the Steelers on a 2-year, $5 million contract, per his agents @DrewJRosenhaus and @RyanMatha. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 15, 2022

It miffs me enough that our country has trouble getting people to work at Applebees let alone a proud and legendary NFL franchise. Isaac Williams and the Steelers will have the last laugh.

The Steelers have hired Isaac Williams as their assistant offensive line coach. He comes to the Steelers from North Carolina Central. They had trouble finding someone to take the assistant offensive line coach job. — Dale Lolley (@dlolley_pgh) March 15, 2022

Although some yinzers were reaching for the Jack Daniels when news of the signing of a guy that they never heard of surfaced, this was a home run, a slam dunk and free Arby’s Beef ‘N Cheddars for life kind of signing.

Guard James Daniels is closing in on a deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers, per source. Daniels, a four-year starter in Chicago, is just 24 years old and can play multiple spots on the line. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 15, 2022

See the James Daniels deal above. Buffalo fans can’t believe they lost their starting cornerback on such a cheap deal. It didn’t hurt the kid grew up with a Terrible Towel-twirling mom.

Breaking: Former #Bills CB Levi Wallace has agreed to terms with the Pittsburgh #Steelers on a 2-yr deal worth $8M, per sources. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 15, 2022

Great scoop by a former Steeler. What does this mean? Apparently, Chad from the Greenfield Giant Eagle is a target of the black and gold.

Steelers trying land the Bagerr — Terence Garvin (@T_Garvin28) March 16, 2022

Wednesday 3/16

I liked the Hulk a bunch. But Flashdancing, wearing onesies and going on 93.7 The Fan isn’t enough to stay on the roster. I guess health counts.

The Steelers have released Zach Banner. — Mark Kaboly (@MarkKaboly) March 16, 2022

Dammit!!!!!!!!

Former Packers’ pass rusher Za'Darius Smith is signing a four-year, $35 million deal that has a max value of $50 million with the Baltimore Ravens, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 16, 2022

Everybody wanted Bobby Wagner, but this is a great pickup. I’m “jacked-up” about this street free agent. Jack can boost Bush and if the Steelers can keep offensive linemen away from these speedsters, look the heck out!

Former Jaguars’ LB Myles Jack is expected to sign a two-year, $16 million deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 16, 2022

Thursday 3/17

So, the Browns ticked off Baker Mayfield to court a player that has a stronger chance than me waking up in the morning to get suspended. Way to go Cleveland, you managed to turn a colossal wang into a sympathetic figure. Baker requests a trade away from the “Mistake by the Lake” and they turned him down after trying to cheat on the dude. First Trash Organization!

Browns notified they’re out of the running on Deshaun Watson, per team official. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 17, 2022

That was short-lived as Joe Schobert gets replaced twice in eight months by a Jacksonville linebacker. Schobert never had a full camp to make impact in da Burgh.

Remember my comments about not having a full camp to make impact in da Burgh, that very concept nearly derailed the black-and-gold career of the Steelers’ 2022 interceptions leader and wasted a draft pick. Patience is a virtue and now Ahkello Witherspoon is a key signing to the 2022 defense.

Breaking: FA CB Ahkello Witherspoon returning to the #Steelers, per league source. Two years, $8M source says. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 17, 2022

The Ravens got left at the alter. True story. That almost happened to me with the starter wife. As for Za’Darius, did he forget that he played for Wang Harbs in that cesspool of a stadium before?

Plot twist: Former #Packers pass-rusher Za'Darius Smith is not signing his deal with the #Ravens after all, sources say. He remains a free agent. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 17, 2022

If you see Ray-Ray McCloud there is an all-points-bulletin out for the former Steelers receiver who just robbed the 49ers of $10.7 Million. I love it. The kid scratched and clawed for this pay day.

WR/return specialist Ray-Ray McCloud is signing with the #49ers on a two-year deal, per source.



McCloud led NFL in punt return yards (367) and also caught 39 passes for the Steelers last year. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 18, 2022

Friday 3/18

I know the Browns got their guy, but they paid Lamborghini prices for a car they no longer can afford gas and other amenities and got a car that could very well be impounded for a long time.

Browns are giving Deshaun Watson a new deal, per sources. The $184M over the first four years of this contract is a $48M raise over the $136M he was scheduled to make over the same four years on the previous contract - a $12M a-year raise in that span. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 18, 2022

I’m sad to see JuJu go, and I’m even more bummed to see Boujee go. But like Ray-Ray, it’s a generous offer No. 19 couldn’t pass up. I appreciate the love letter to the Steel City, and I believe the feeling is mutual. Despite being dismayed by the departure, the idea of John Sherman Smith battling Jackson Mahomes for Tik-Tok supremacy is delicious.

Thank you, Steelers Nation!! I Love You! pic.twitter.com/o5xN8fgc9C — JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) March 18, 2022

First, I can’t wait for yinzers to try and pronounce this guy’s name. Second, he looks like everybody's buddy Smitty at hunting camp.

Former #Patriots All-Pro kick returner Gunner Olszewski is headed to the #Steelers, source said. He gets a 2-year deal worth $4.2M. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 18, 2022

Quit griping about this. The Steelers need arms. You don’t risk much here. Plus, if a team is dumb enough to sign him, Colbert and company get a first round pick.

The #Steelers are using an original-round tender on RFA QB Dwayne Haskins, per source. He’ll earn $2.54M on the tender in 2022. — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) March 11, 2022

You know that scene in Die Hard when Deputy Chief Dwayne T. Robinson says the legendary line, “I think we’re gonna need some more FBI guys”, with Grandpa Strong joining fellow receivers JuJu and Ray-Ray walking out the door, “I think we’re going to need more pass-catching guys”.

Former Steelers’ WR James Washington is going back to his home state of Texas and signing a one-year deal with the Dallas Cowboys, per his agents @DrewJRosenhaus and @RyanMatha. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 18, 2022

Saturday 3/19

Joe Haden’s exit wasn’t a surprise and his goodbye note wasn’t either. But for five years, this was absolutely no ordinary Joe.

Steelernation we will always have memories! pic.twitter.com/8oAyeh9Ipt — Joe Haden (@joehaden23) March 19, 2022

Seriously, have the Steelers posted their GM opening on LinkedIn?

We interviewed the following candidates for our General Manager position this week:

• Jerry Reese

• Rick Spielman

• Doug Whaley — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) March 19, 2022

This was the significant week that was for the Steelers, mixed-in with my black-and-gold loving life. I’m sure next week will be full of Steelers happenings as well, so we’ll have to do this again. Have a great week, but better yet have a BAD one.