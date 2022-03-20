 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

A look back at the Steelers week that was: Head Spinning edition

BTSC’s random-thought renegade is back with his bizarre look at the Steelers week that was.

By Bryan Anthony Davis
/ new
Washington Football Team v Pittsburgh Steelers Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

The Steelers season ended weeks ago, but there’s plenty of news coming out of the Steel City. BTSC continues their recap of the past week’s events for our readers. But where they went wrong was asking the one narcissistic writer that would put a bizarre spin on it to do it. So, let’s all take a look at a BAD week in the ‘burgh together.

Sunday 3/13

  • Is anybody really surprised? Cyborgs don’t retire. They just get an update, some WD40 and a refresh.

Monday 3/14

  • The Steelers weren’t going to magically solve their quarterback problems instantaneously, so Mitchell Trubisky is a solid choice and could accomplish the task. Re-signing Chuks Okorafor and bringing in Mason Cole weren’t sexy additions, but seem to signal a well-thought-out plan to revamp the offense in Matt Canada’s image. Yinzers still ended up out on the ledge reminiscent of the end of a limited time McRib return.

Tuesday 3/15

  • Speaking of not sexy but just what you need, Montravius Adams’ presence on a unit that would include Cam Heyward, Chris Wormley and hopefully returnees Stephon Tuitt and Tyson Alualu would be Titanic. I’m not talking that Jack and Rose schlock, more like the iceberg which sinks the rest of the AFC North. This is a solid Steve McLendon-like signing.
  • It miffs me enough that our country has trouble getting people to work at Applebees let alone a proud and legendary NFL franchise. Isaac Williams and the Steelers will have the last laugh.
  • Although some yinzers were reaching for the Jack Daniels when news of the signing of a guy that they never heard of surfaced, this was a home run, a slam dunk and free Arby’s Beef ‘N Cheddars for life kind of signing.
  • See the James Daniels deal above. Buffalo fans can’t believe they lost their starting cornerback on such a cheap deal. It didn’t hurt the kid grew up with a Terrible Towel-twirling mom.
  • Great scoop by a former Steeler. What does this mean? Apparently, Chad from the Greenfield Giant Eagle is a target of the black and gold.

Wednesday 3/16

  • I liked the Hulk a bunch. But Flashdancing, wearing onesies and going on 93.7 The Fan isn’t enough to stay on the roster. I guess health counts.
  • Dammit!!!!!!!!
  • Everybody wanted Bobby Wagner, but this is a great pickup. I’m “jacked-up” about this street free agent. Jack can boost Bush and if the Steelers can keep offensive linemen away from these speedsters, look the heck out!

Thursday 3/17

  • So, the Browns ticked off Baker Mayfield to court a player that has a stronger chance than me waking up in the morning to get suspended. Way to go Cleveland, you managed to turn a colossal wang into a sympathetic figure. Baker requests a trade away from the “Mistake by the Lake” and they turned him down after trying to cheat on the dude. First Trash Organization!
  • That was short-lived as Joe Schobert gets replaced twice in eight months by a Jacksonville linebacker. Schobert never had a full camp to make impact in da Burgh.
  • Remember my comments about not having a full camp to make impact in da Burgh, that very concept nearly derailed the black-and-gold career of the Steelers’ 2022 interceptions leader and wasted a draft pick. Patience is a virtue and now Ahkello Witherspoon is a key signing to the 2022 defense.
  • The Ravens got left at the alter. True story. That almost happened to me with the starter wife. As for Za’Darius, did he forget that he played for Wang Harbs in that cesspool of a stadium before?
  • If you see Ray-Ray McCloud there is an all-points-bulletin out for the former Steelers receiver who just robbed the 49ers of $10.7 Million. I love it. The kid scratched and clawed for this pay day.

Friday 3/18

I know the Browns got their guy, but they paid Lamborghini prices for a car they no longer can afford gas and other amenities and got a car that could very well be impounded for a long time.

I’m sad to see JuJu go, and I’m even more bummed to see Boujee go. But like Ray-Ray, it’s a generous offer No. 19 couldn’t pass up. I appreciate the love letter to the Steel City, and I believe the feeling is mutual. Despite being dismayed by the departure, the idea of John Sherman Smith battling Jackson Mahomes for Tik-Tok supremacy is delicious.

First, I can’t wait for yinzers to try and pronounce this guy’s name. Second, he looks like everybody's buddy Smitty at hunting camp.

Quit griping about this. The Steelers need arms. You don’t risk much here. Plus, if a team is dumb enough to sign him, Colbert and company get a first round pick.

You know that scene in Die Hard when Deputy Chief Dwayne T. Robinson says the legendary line, “I think we’re gonna need some more FBI guys”, with Grandpa Strong joining fellow receivers JuJu and Ray-Ray walking out the door, “I think we’re going to need more pass-catching guys”.

Saturday 3/19

Joe Haden’s exit wasn’t a surprise and his goodbye note wasn’t either. But for five years, this was absolutely no ordinary Joe.

Seriously, have the Steelers posted their GM opening on LinkedIn?

This was the significant week that was for the Steelers, mixed-in with my black-and-gold loving life. I’m sure next week will be full of Steelers happenings as well, so we’ll have to do this again. Have a great week, but better yet have a BAD one.

More From Behind the Steel Curtain

Loading comments...