The 2022 NFL Draft is approaching quickly, at the end of April to be exact, and with the three day event ending will also mark the end of the Kevin Colbert era for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Colbert said he wanted to remain on in an advisory role, and I’m sure the organization would be more than willing to accommodate such a request, but the search for the next Steelers General Manager (GM) has been a lengthy one.

In fact, the Steelers just recently announced three more external candidates being interviewed, all of which have experience as GMs in the NFL.

We interviewed the following candidates for our General Manager position this week:

• Jerry Reese

• Rick Spielman

• Doug Whaley — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) March 19, 2022

Jerry Reese was a member of the New York Giants for 23 years, serving as their general manager from 2007 to 2017 where he won two Super Bowls.

Rick Spielman was the general manager of the Minnesota Vikings from 2012 to 2022. He was promoted to general manager in 2012 after spending 2006–2011 as the team’s vice president of player personnel.

Doug Whaley was the general manager of the Buffalo Bills from 2013 to 2017, and before joining Buffalo Whaley worked for the Steelers as a pro personnel coordinator for 10 seasons. In his time with the Steelers, Whaley helped scout and draft defensive players such as LaMarr Woodley, Troy Polamalu and Lawrence Timmons.

As stated earlier, the Steelers have said they will make a final decision on their GM once the 2022 NFL Draft has concluded. In the meantime, guessing who will be the next GM is anything but certain. Not only do the two internal candidates, Omar Khan and Brandon Hunt, have a literal inside edge, the other candidates are all very experienced and worthy.

Be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the Steelers as they prepare for the rest of free agency and the 2022 draft.