Pittsburgh Steelers burning questions as free agency rages on

This week the questions surrounding the black and gold are that of both Mike Tomlin, and the quarterback he just acquired via free agency, Mitch Trubisky.

The first question is whether the 2022 season will be the first losing season of Mike Tomlin’s tenure as Steelers head coach. We all know the statistic. Hired in 2007, the worst season Tomlin has ever produced is 8-8. With a 17-game regular season, it would take a tie to finish .500, but we all know how 2021 panned out and that could become a reality. You have to wonder about the loss of Ben Roethlisberger, Keith Butler and others will impact the team. And will it impact it enough to the point where the product on the field isn’t up to snuff.

Could this be Tomlin’s first losing season?

On top of that is a general question regarding Trubisky being brought it. It didn’t take the Steelers long to make the move, and Trubisky has said publicly he wanted to come to the Steelers for multiple reasons. First, the rich tradition of the organization, but the most important reason was the opportunity to start in the league.

Regardless of what Trubisky says, do you approve of the addition?

Let us know by voting in the polls below, and be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes on the Steelers, as well as these poll results!

