The Steelers may tell us if they're going to draft a quarterback this week

The Pittsburgh Steelers have been busy bees on the 2022 Pro Day tour. Coach Mike Tomlin, and General Manager Kevin Colbert have been in attendance at a different Pro Day together seemingly everyday. We have also seen new linebackers coach Brian Flores and offensive line coach Pat Meyer making the rounds.

But the way the next few days will play out could tell us everything about the Steelers draft plans. The next week will see four consecutive Pro Days that feature one of the top draftable quarterbacks. Not only that, but really only the Cincinnati Bearcats have any other talent that is expected to be top 3 round picks.

A busy week ahead for the NFL draft process, as 4 of the top QBs have their Pro Day:



Monday: Kenny Pickett, Pitt

Tuesday: Malik Willis, Liberty

Wednesday: Matt Corral, Ole Miss

Thursday: Desmond Ridder, Cincinnati — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 21, 2022

If Mike Tomlin and Kevin Colbert, and maybe even an appearance by quarterback coach Mike Sullivan, show up to all four Pro Days together then your spidy-sense should be going off the hook. The Steelers have almost exclusively taken players in the first round where they, Tomlin and/or Colbert, attended their Pro Day. Going to four straight of these events where the quarterback is the top, or only, prospect of note would be extremely telling for this team.

It would make sense for the Steelers to use a first round pick at quarterback this year if they look at the rest of the loaded AFC North, and AFC in general, and come to the realization they aren't close enough to make it to a Super Bowl. If the Steelers still think they have a shot to do something in the playoffs they probably look to upgrade another position. As of writing this, the most likely positions in need of upgrade include: Strong safety, wide receiver, and defensive line.

The next week may tell us everything about the Steelers’ plans over the next month and straight into the draft. Remember last offseason when everyone and their grandmother knew the Steelers would take Najee Harris? Well, attending all four of these Pro Days would be a screaming indication the organization is in the market for a quarterback and intend on using their first round pick at the position. Both Colbert and Tomlin are already scheduled to be at the University of Pittsburgh’s Pro Day on Monday, so we are already off to an intriguing start, but if they attend all of the others I’m starting to adjust my offseason ideas to a more quarterback focused draft approach.

But what do you think? Will Tomlin and Colbert attend the Pro Days of Kenny Pickett, Malik Willis, Matt Corral, and Desmond Ridder? And does that mean they will go quarterback in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.