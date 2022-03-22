Steelers Podcast: All the latest from the BTSC family of Pittsburgh Steelers podcasts, Tuesday Edition

The Pittsburgh Steelers seasons come and go with no real offseason, at least not for those diehard fans. For those fans, the preseason bleeds into the regular season, the regular season into the offseason, free agency and the NFL Draft. It is a vicious, never-ending cycle.

Nonetheless, we here at BTSC, and our podcast platform, are here with you every step of the way. In the past we have given you the podcasts in individual articles on the website, but now we’ve decided to go with a ‘Podcast Roundup’ article which has the latest three podcasts for your enjoyment. The reasoning behind this is to take up less space on the site for the great written content we have at BTSC.

Nonetheless, enjoy the shows below with a brief description of each show:

The Steelers Draft Fix: Free Agency isn’t free and a DL dive deep

Check out the rundown of the show:

How free agency is never free

A deep dive into the defensive line prospects

and MUCH MORE!

Steelers Hangover: Did the Steelers move up higher on the AFC ladder?

The Steelers made calculated moves in free agency and improved their status. But has the Steel City Gridiron Club moved up the ladder in the American Football Conference? Join BTSC’s Bryan Anthony Davis, Tony Defeo and Shannon White in discussing this as the hangover from the regular season shifts into the organizational build to the 2022 season.

Check out the rundown of the show:

The Steelers status in the AFC after the first week of free agency

and MUCH MORE!

From the Steelers’ Cutting Room Floor: Fitting the free agents into the Steelers defense

Of the Steelers bold moves the past week, two were on the defensive side of the ball. How will Teryl Austin and company fit them in the Steelers defense? Join BTSC’s Geoffrey Benedict for weekly player analysis as it pertains to the Men of Steel. This week, Geoffrey’s focus turns back to the defensive side of the ball, namely the secondary and the linebackers. It’s film study in audio form.

Check out the rundown of the show:

Fitting the free agents into the Steelers defense

and MUCH MORE!

Geoffrey walks you through everything you need to know regarding the Pittsburgh Steelers.

