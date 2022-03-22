 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

As expected, Steelers have strong presence at Pitt pro day

The Pittsburgh Steelers had a short walk next door to watch Kenny Pickett and company perform at the Pitt pro day.

By Jeff.Hartman
/ new
NFL Combine Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers and the University of Pittsburgh share a facility, so it should come as a shock to no one the Steelers’ front office and scouting department were front and center for the Pitt pro day which took place Monday afternoon.

Obviously, the Steelers had a ton of their staff/scouting department in attendance.

Kenny Pickett was on display, along with his hand size which measured larger than it did during the NFL Scouting Combine.

For all those draftniks out there who value hand size as the be-all-end-all for NFL quarterbacks, you can now sleep easier at night knowing Pickett’s hand size has grown, somehow.

When Pickett took to throwing, let’s just say he did it with ease. 60-yard passes looked effortless, despite his smaller hands, and without a pass rush in his face. A pro day workout is supposed to look and feel as if you are in the comfort of your own home, and that’s exactly what Pickett looked like Monday.

For more on Pickett and his workout, here is a clip with Adikti Kinkhabwala of the NFL Network interviewing him after he was done working out.

Pickett wasn’t the only Pitt player working out Monday, and Damarri Mathis’ vertical leap caught the attention of all watching. His jump would have been the best at the NFL Scouting Combine, and he is hoping it translates into him being a high draft pick come late April.

Lastly, like Clemson did last week, Pitt wanted to honor Steelers General Manager (GM) Kevin Colbert as he plans to retire after the 2022 NFL Draft. Head coach Pat Narduzzi called Colbert to the middle of the field and spoke about Colbert and what he has meant as their “neighbor” all these years.

The Steelers don’t have time to get comfortable, coming up are some very big pro days, as it pertains to teams who are interested in potentially drafting a quarterback.

Stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the Steelers as they prepare for the rest of free agency, as well as the upcoming draft at the end of April.

More From Behind the Steel Curtain

Loading comments...