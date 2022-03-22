As expected, Steelers have strong presence at Pitt pro day

The Pittsburgh Steelers and the University of Pittsburgh share a facility, so it should come as a shock to no one the Steelers’ front office and scouting department were front and center for the Pitt pro day which took place Monday afternoon.

Obviously, the Steelers had a ton of their staff/scouting department in attendance.

Steelers had 9 people listed at Pitt’s Pro Day but it was more like 17 or more. — Mark Kaboly (@MarkKaboly) March 21, 2022

Kenny Pickett was on display, along with his hand size which measured larger than it did during the NFL Scouting Combine.

Kenny Pickett’s hand measured 1/8in bigger than at the combine.



“The stretches work. That’s the reason why I’m doing them. If it’s an eighth of an inch, I’ll take it.” pic.twitter.com/ZsTH71WNWz — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) March 21, 2022

For all those draftniks out there who value hand size as the be-all-end-all for NFL quarterbacks, you can now sleep easier at night knowing Pickett’s hand size has grown, somehow.

When Pickett took to throwing, let’s just say he did it with ease. 60-yard passes looked effortless, despite his smaller hands, and without a pass rush in his face. A pro day workout is supposed to look and feel as if you are in the comfort of your own home, and that’s exactly what Pickett looked like Monday.

Kenny Pickett showing off the arm strength with this throw. Went about 60 yards in the air. pic.twitter.com/LvFhKddMIc — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) March 21, 2022

For more on Pickett and his workout, here is a clip with Adikti Kinkhabwala of the NFL Network interviewing him after he was done working out.

.@kennypickett10 catches up with @AKinkhabwala to discuss how he thinks his Pro Day went, QB comparisons he got today, and his leadership.



: @Pitt_FB Pro Day on NFL Network pic.twitter.com/KQdiSZ5jLu — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) March 21, 2022

Pickett wasn’t the only Pitt player working out Monday, and Damarri Mathis’ vertical leap caught the attention of all watching. His jump would have been the best at the NFL Scouting Combine, and he is hoping it translates into him being a high draft pick come late April.

Biggest vertical at the 2022 Combine.



How'd Damarri Mathis' Pro Day go? @AKinkhabwala checks in! @Marri863⁰

: @Pitt_FB Pro Day on NFL Network | @Marri863 pic.twitter.com/KU9xnme0jq — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) March 21, 2022

Lastly, like Clemson did last week, Pitt wanted to honor Steelers General Manager (GM) Kevin Colbert as he plans to retire after the 2022 NFL Draft. Head coach Pat Narduzzi called Colbert to the middle of the field and spoke about Colbert and what he has meant as their “neighbor” all these years.

Steelers GM Kevin Colbert was honored by @Pitt_FB and @CoachDuzzPittFB during their Pro Day today. Narduzzi thanked Colbert for all he had done through the years for the program. pic.twitter.com/mlb8iDwlNO — Teresa Varley (@Teresa_Varley) March 21, 2022

The Steelers don’t have time to get comfortable, coming up are some very big pro days, as it pertains to teams who are interested in potentially drafting a quarterback.

A busy week ahead for the NFL draft process, as 4 of the top QBs have their Pro Day:



Monday: Kenny Pickett, Pitt

Tuesday: Malik Willis, Liberty

Wednesday: Matt Corral, Ole Miss

Thursday: Desmond Ridder, Cincinnati — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 21, 2022

Stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the Steelers as they prepare for the rest of free agency, as well as the upcoming draft at the end of April.