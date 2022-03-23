Pittsburgh Steelers fans, are you not entertained?

Ever since I started writing for this website, I specifically remember on a yearly basis feeling like a kid at Christmas who has to watch everyone else open up their gifts. After they were all done, I would get to open up my singular gift, and it usually was a box of Lego blocks.

Don’t get me wrong, Lego blocks are both nice and useful, but they weren’t the shiny new bike, gaming system and cell phone the other kids received.

That is exactly the way I felt watching NFL free agency play itself year after year as a fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

There were years when the Steelers had more money to spend than other years, but I tend to remember those years more as missed opportunities. The signings of players like Ladarius Green and Morgan Burnett come creeping up into my mind.

Often times I wondered what the Steelers would do if they had some serious cap space. I’m not talking about $8 million dollars. I’m talking about, say, $29 million dollars!

Well, I now know what the team would do after they executed the first wave of 2022 free agency almost to perfection. And when I say perfection, I mean all around. The way they signed players, the contracts they delivered and the positions they targeted.

There is still work to be done, but you have to admit, that first wave of free agency was a blast! Last week was one I’ll never forget, not just for the frenzy of moves made, but the significance of those moves.

No one knows if Mitchell Trubisky is the long term answer at quarterback, but he might be.

James Daniels, Chuks Okorafor and Mason Cole combined with Dan Moore Jr. and Kevin Dotson might be the new nucleus for a very effective offensive line.

Myles Jack, while not the “thumper” many wanted alongside Devin Bush, might just make up the most athletic inside linebacker duo in the NFL this season.

The signings of both Levi Wallace and Ahkello Witherspoon might turn out to be a great combination which completely transforms the Steelers’ secondary.

Montravious Adams coming back on a two-year deal could ease the blow of losing Tyson Alualu after the 2022 season.

I could go on, but you get the picture.

Now, if you were someone who went back and read this website after the aforementioned signings of Ladarius Green and/or Morgan Burnett, you’d see a similar sight on this very website.

Film room articles on how Green will bring a different dynamic to the Steelers’ offense.

How Morgan Burnett is just what the team needs to transition to their top draft pick Terrell Edmunds.

It is natural to get excited, sometimes overly excited, about the new shiny toys a team acquires in some way. The same can be said about NFL Draft picks. Just last year we all were unbelievably excited about the hidden potential of third round pick Kendrick Green.

Not many still have that unbridled excitement.

We won’t know how any of these players the team has signed to date will pan out until they get on the football field, but as for now, are you not entertained?

As Steelers fans, are you not excited about the potential which resides within this new roster?

I know I am, and I know I’m not alone.

Be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the Steelers as they press on throughout free agency and the 2022 NFL Draft.