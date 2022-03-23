Steelers Podcast: All the latest from the BTSC family of Pittsburgh Steelers podcasts, Wednesday edition

The Pittsburgh Steelers seasons come and go with no real offseason, at least not for those diehard fans. For those fans, the preseason bleeds into the regular season, the regular season into the offseason, free agency and the NFL Draft. It is a vicious, never-ending cycle.

Nonetheless, we here at BTSC, and our podcast platform, are here with you every step of the way. In the past we have given you the podcasts in individual articles on the website but have decided to go with a ‘Podcast Roundup’ article which has the latest three podcasts for your enjoyment. The reasoning behind this is to take up less space on the site for the great written content we have at BTSC.

Nonetheless, enjoy the shows below with a brief description of each show.

The Live Mike: Are the Steelers forced to keep pace in the AFC North?

The Steelers made moves, but the rest of the division didn’t exactly stand pat. Have the black and gold gained any ground, or will they have to continue to be forced to keep pace? Join Michael Beck on the latest edition of The Live Mike as he helps Steeler Nation navigate through the 2022 offseason and beyond. This week BTSC’s Deputy Editor previews free agency for the Pittsburgh franchise.

Check out the rundown of the show:

The Steelers keeping pace in the AFC North

and MUCH MORE!

The Scho Bro Show: How will the Steelers shape the rest of the 2022 roster?

The Steelers can’t possibly be finished putting their 2022 roster. With work still to be done, how will Kevin Colbert and the think tank finalize their initial roster, through the second wave of free agency or the draft? This will be just one of the subjects that will be discussed in the latest installment of the BTSC family of podcasts, The Scho Bro Show.

As always, it sure is a good time to get on the airwaves and discuss the black-and-gold. On this show, Dave and Big Bro Scho break down all things Steelers, still talk stats, and also answer questions from fans!

Check out the rundown of the show:

News and Notes

The wave two of free agency or the draft?

Dave and Rich walk you through everything you need to know regarding the black-and-gold.

Let’s Ride: Steelers free agent frenzy dies down, but there is still work to be done

After a torrid pace to start the signing period, Pittsburgh Steelers have not signed a free agent since Friday. This doesn’t mean that the team is through signing or that there’s no more personnel necessary to complete the process. There’s just a lot more work to do. This is the main topic that will be discussed on the latest episode of the morning flagship show in the BTSC family of podcasts. Join BTSC Senior Editor Jeff Hartman for this and more on the Wednesday episode of “Let’s Ride”.

Check out the rundown of the show:

News and Notes

Still plenty of personnel work to do

The Mail Bag

and MUCH MORE!

Be sure to check out this and all episodes on the following platforms:

Apple Users: CLICK HERE

Spotify: CLICK HERE

Google Play: CLICK HERE