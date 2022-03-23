Is quarterback the right move for the Steelers in the first round?

The Pittsburgh Steelers have been among the busiest teams during this NFL free agent period began. They have re-signed and brought in numerous players already, and I’m not sure anyone believes they are done making moves. One of those positions they did bring in was quarterback. Mitch Trubisky has instantly became the presumed starter of the 2022 season, but considering the years on his deal and his low cap hit, I’m not sure if the Steelers are done adding to the position. Furthermore, the Steelers are still the most active team when it comes to scouting quarterbacks throughout this 2022 NFL Draft process. But is drafting a quarterback with their first round pick the right move to make?

There are two trains of thought that go into answering this question. The first thought is whether you believe the Steelers are a team that can still compete for a title right now. They have plugged a lot of holes on the roster and on paper are a better team than they were last year. The second thought is if you believe the AFC North has passed the Steelers by and their championship window has been slammed shut. The rest of the teams of the division have loaded up their rosters in hopes for Super Bowl glory, and the AFC conference has more talent than a conference may have ever had in the history of the league.

If you believe the Steelers need to have another quarterback added to this roster now to improve their chances in the future, then by all means they can make that pick. But many believe this is still a weak quarterback class and there’s a higher potential that taking a first rounder this year won’t amount to anything substantial, both now and later. Trying to find a quarterback is a difficult task and the fact the Steelers have had two franchise quarterbacks in their history is already pretty remarkable. The biggest mistake would be to think they have to upgrade the position now and rush a move that needs more time.

With that being said, I fully believe the Steelers have done their due diligence. Most prominently for Liberty quarterback Malik Willis, followed by Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett, and the likely third name they’ve put the most effort into is North Carolina’s Sam Howell. I don’t think any of us know more about these players than the Steelers front office, and that goes for every front office across the league. If they do take a quarterback I have full confidence this team made the right choice, because they have put the work in.

In my opinion, I would still wait on making a quarterback decision. I still think there are better quarterbacks in next year’s rookie class, and if the Steelers don’t address this position now they will have an even stronger roster next season for that rookie. I also believe this decision may be made for the Steelers based on other teams taking quarterbacks ahead of them. My final thought remains though, if Malik Willis makes it to the 20th pick, that is exactly who the Pittsburgh Steelers will take.

We will have to wait and see.

But what do you think? Should the Steelers be using the 2022 first round pick at the quarterback position? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.