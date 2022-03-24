 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Steelers brass chooses to attend Ole Miss pro day instead of Ohio State

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ big guns didn’t attend the Ohio State pro day, instead they were in Mississippi.

By Jeff.Hartman
/ new
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: JAN 01 Allstate Sugar Bowl - Baylor v Ole Miss Photo by Kevin Langley/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

With the 2022 NFL Draft almost a month away, teams are doing their diligence by attending pro days and getting an up-close-and-personal look at specific prospects. Throughout the process, there are days when two big-time workouts are happening at the same time.

Most colleges/universities try to avoid this, and often will move the date of their workout to help accommodate NFL teams, but on Wednesday the Steelers had a decision to make. Attend the Ole Miss workout to get their first real look at quarterback Matt Corral, or attend the Ohio State workout in Columbus.

With a busy week of quarterback workouts already in the books, the Steelers’ front office brass, Kevin Colbert and Mike Tomlin, were not with the Buckeyes, but in Mississippi.

Here is a look at Tomlin and Corral having a moment on the sideline during the pro day.

For Pittsburgh it wasn’t just Tomlin and Colbert who were in attendance. Reportedly, Matt Canada and Brandon Hunt were also there to take a look at the workout.

For those who might forget, Corral was a player who didn’t participate in the Senior Bowl, and didn’t throw at the NFL Scouting Combine. He was waiting for his pro day to do all that, and after his ankle injury in his bowl game NFL teams who are in the market for a quarterback wanted to see this young man throw.

According to Cameron Wolfe of the NFL Network, Corral was put through the motions, which included a 64-throw script which showcased plenty of movement to prove he is 100-percent healed and healthy.

To recap this week’s activities, the Steelers’ big guns were in attendance at Pitt to watch Kenny Pickett, then were very hands-on for the Liberty pro day and watching Malik Willis Tuesday. After seeing Corral on Wednesday, will they make it a clean sweep for the week and attend the Cincinnati workout Thursday to watch Desmond Ridder?

Fans of the Steelers who follow the organization’s pro day schedule know if Colbert and Tomlin attend a pro day, it means something. In fact, more often than not, the team’s top draft pick saw both Colbert and Tomlin attend their pro day. This isn’t to suggest they didn’t have representatives at Ohio State, who still produces NFL-ready athletes, but Tomlin and Colbert have chosen what workout takes priority.

The Steelers will have scouts at almost all pro days, but will it draw the attention of Colbert and Tomlin? Be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the Steelers as they prepare for the rest of free agency and the upcoming NFL Draft.

More From Behind the Steel Curtain

Loading comments...