Steelers Podcast: All the latest from the BTSC family of Pittsburgh Steelers podcasts, Friday edition

What Yinz Talkin’ Bout: Missing the March Playoffs

What Yinz Talkin’ Bout is the conversation about the Steelers social media conversation. Hosts Kyle Chrise (@KyleChrise) & Greg Benevent (@GregBenevent) expose the hottest and most toxic takes on Steelers twitter and beyond. This week, we thought we were still celebrating the most exciting free agency in decades, but the media wants to make sure we’re aware that the Steelers have no shot in 2022. Plus, Is Mitch our ordained QB1 or is there still a camp battle to be had? The latest round of mock drafts show that one position is emerging above all others at pick 20. And we say goodbye to JuJu. Join Kyle and Greg for their black-and-gold breakdown of everything “Stillers” on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and so much more.

Rundown of the show:

The pessimistic media

A quarterback battle in camp?

The popular mock draft position

Farewell to JuJu

Take a deep dive into the world of Steelers social media from a yinzer perspective as BTSC proudly presents a very unique show that highlights “What Yinz Talkin’ Bout”.

Steelers Preview: How important is the Steelers GM search?

The Pittsburgh Steelers have been conducting business with an outgoing GM, but the retiring Kevin Colbert is nobody’s lame duck. After interviewing a large number of candidates, the Steelers haven’t named Colbert’s successor. How big of a hurry is it at this point? This is just one of the subjects that will be discussed and speculated on in the latest edition in the flagship show of the BTSC family of podcasts.

As always, it sure is a good time to get on the airwaves and discuss the Black-and-Gold and there you have the topic for the BTSC podcast The Steelers Preview with Jeff Hartman, Bryan Anthony Davis, and Dave Schofield. Join the triumphant trio as they combine the down all things Steelers and with shenanigans galore.

Check out the rundown of the show:

News of the Week

The Steelers are taking their time looking for a GM

Inside Steelers

Trivia

Let’s Ride Friday: The best-case scenario for the Steelers QB room

The times they are a changing for the Pittsburgh Steelers in their quarterback room. Mitch Trubisky signed a free agent deal, Mason Rudolph and Dwayne Haskins are under contract and the Steelers brass are taking every available quarterback under the sun out to dinner. What’s the best-case scenario for the Steelers QB room? This is the main topic that will be discussed on the latest episode of the morning flagship show in the BTSC family of podcasts. Join BTSC Senior Editor Jeff Hartman for this and more on the Wednesday episode of “Let’s Ride”.

Check out the rundown of the show:

News and Notes

The ideal Steelers Quarterback Room

A visit from Blue Check Beck

Hart to Heart

and MUCH MORE!

Jeff Hartman of BTSC walks you through everything you need to know regarding the black-and-gold.

