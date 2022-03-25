Steelers coaching staff caps off crazy week at the Cincinnati pro day

The pro day trail leading up to the 2022 NFL Draft seemingly never ends, and for teams who are in the market for a quarterback things are heating up.

This past week the Pittsburgh Steelers, one team many are considered to be in the quarterback sweepstakes, and their coaching staff/scouts have been busy. Monday was the University of Pittsburgh pro day where the staff only had to go across the hall to see Kenny Pickett throw. Tuesday the organization’s brass was at Liberty to watch Malik Willis flash his cannon of an arm. Wednesday Kevin Colbert and Mike Tomlin, among others, headed to Mississippi to watch Matt Corral throw for the first time this offseason.

If that wasn’t enough, Thursday saw the Steelers show up in a big way for the University of Cincinnati pro day. While the attention was on quarterback Desmond Ridder, there were many prospects to watch at the Bearcats’ workout.

Breakdown of today’s NFL attendees at Cincinnati pro-day:



*HC- ATL, HOU, NO, PIT, TEN, WAS

*GM- ATL, NYG, PIT, WAS

*QB- ATL, HOU, PIT, TEN, WAS

*OC- ATL, DAL, PIT, WAS

*DC- ATL

*WR- ATL, CHI, NO

*RB- NO

*LB- ATL, AZ, CIN

*DB- ATL, HOU, NYJ, TEN

*ST- DAL pic.twitter.com/5ZTLc5gmxS — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) March 24, 2022

So, if you figure things out, the following coaches/executives were at the Cincinnati pro day Thursday:

Kevin Colbert

Mike Tomlin

Matt Canada

Mike Sullivan

Those are just those who were singled out, and it is being reported the team had eight members of the staff/scouting department in attendance Thursday.

If you are also keeping tabs on Mike Tomlin’s whereabouts/dinner plans throughout the week, after wining and dining Willis prior to his pro day, Tomlin did the same with Ridder in Cincinnati.

Great seeing ⁦@CoachTomlin⁩ & ⁦@desmondridder⁩ again. I wanna thank all the NFL coaches and players dining at our Cincinnati restaurants. Have a great day tomorrow. BTW I’m a Bengals fan and Mike is a terrific guy. They are not mutually exclusive. pic.twitter.com/LZVCkqILj1 — Jeff Ruby (@TheRealJeffRuby) March 24, 2022

Four big pro days for quarterbacks this week, and the Steelers’ big guns attended them all. Is this a sure-fire sign the team will take a quarterback? Far from it. The team is simply doing their homework, and nothing will dictate what the team does depending on how the draft board falls on draft night.

There are more pro days on the horizon, and for the days/times of 2022 pro days, check out the complete list below:

Be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the black and gold as they prepare for the rest of free agency, and the 2022 NFL Draft.