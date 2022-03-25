2022 NFL Draft: The biggest risers after Pro Day workouts

With the NFL Scouting Combine in the rear-view mirror, the attention has shifted to pro days. With this is mind, we are going to look at the most notable pro day numbers that could have a major impact on who the Steelers draft.

After an incredible number of fast forty times at the combine, people expected pro day numbers to be record-setting as well. However, the speedy times at the combine may have been due in part to the fast that is one, Lucas Oil Stadium. We have not seen the fast times that were anticipated, but there have still been many good performances over the past three weeks, and we are going to highlight those today.

Pro Day Risers

Greg Junior | CB | Ouachita Baptist

The great thing about pro days is that we get to see a boatload of small-school players emerge. Players who did not receive an invite to the combine finally get an opportunity to display their talent to NFL scouts. This year, one of the first small-school names to emerge during pro days was Gregory Junior from Ouachita Baptist. Junior reportedly ran a 4.46 in the 40, recorded 18 bench reps, jumped 39 1⁄ 2 inches in the broad jump, and ran a 6.97 in the 3-cone drill, making him an intriguing day three option. At nearly 6’0”, 203 pounds, he has the ability to play inside or out, preferably in a man-heavy scheme.

Leo Chenal | LB | Wisconsin

I am not the biggest fan of Chenal’s game, but the athleticism is undeniable. Chenal decided not to compete in the 40 yard dash and the vertical at his pro day, as his 4.52 40 and 40.5” vertical from the combine did not need to be outdone. However, he did compete in the three events that he opted out of at the combine, and he did not disappoint, running a 6.98 in the three-cone drill, running a 4.24 in the short shuttle, and recording 34 reps on the bench. This is a deep linebacker class, but Chenal has firmly cemented his status as a second-round pick.

Malik Willis | QB | Liberty

DISCLAIMER: I PERSONALLY DO NOT BELIEVE IN PRO DAY WINNERS AT QUARTERBACK. Let’s see how many of you read that before going to the comment section to react to the fact that I have a quarterback on this list. Throwing against no defense has no positive credibility in my mind. However, not all people feel the same way. After all, this article is not about who I think should be rising after their pro days; rather, it is about who is receiving positive hype based off reports from those in the know. Either way, Willis had a great day at his pro day, topped off by this incredible throw.

Unbelievable throw. Great celebration. @malikwillis is doing it all.



Master Teague | RB | Ohio State | 5’11”, 221 lbs | 40: 4.44 | Bench: 27 reps | Shuttle: 4.29 | Vertical: 36 | Broad: 131 | 3-cone: 6.95

Lucas Krull | TE | Pittsburgh | 40:

Tony Adams | CB | Illinois | 5’11”, 203 lbs | 40: 4.47 | Shuttle: 4.06 | 3-cone: 6.98

Cameron Goode | EDGE | California | 6’3”, 232 lbs | 40: 4.63 | Bench: 17 | Vertical: 39 | Shuttle: 4.22 | 3-cone: 6.91

La’akea Kaho’ohanohano-Davis | LB | Southern Utah | 6’0”, 218 lbs | Vertical: 37 | 3-cone: 7.00

Mo Diallo | DL | Arizona State | 6’3”, 295 lbs | 40: 4.95 | Bench: 22 | Vertical: 29 | Broad: 114

