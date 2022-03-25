Friday Night Steelers Six Pack of questions and open thread: Offseason Vol. 6

It’s Friday again, so it’s time for the six pack of questions. It seems as if Jeff and Dave come to a consensus in cutting to the chase...

This week, I, Dave, will be tasked with the questions up for discussion.

I’ll ask at least four questions strictly related to the Steelers.

The rest of the questions could be about anything.

Procedural Note: Since the title feature has gone away, please feel free to leave your usual title as the first line of your response and even bold it if you can for the ease of others.

So here we go! With the formalities out of the way, it’s time to jump on in. Hopefully this party is exactly what you’re looking for on a Friday night. Here goes:

1. The Steelers finally announced the signing of Ahkello Witherspoon eight days after it was reported. As time went on, were you worried the deal was going to fall through?

2. The Steelers now have the same number of cornerbacks for 2022 than they had for 2021 with Levi Wallace in place of Joe Haden. Are you comfortable with the position group as it currently sits, or are you adding more via free agency or the draft?

3. The Tomlin and Colbert pro day train has been full steam ahead this week. While some feel their visits means the Steelers are locked in to selecting a quarterback this year, others dismiss it as them simply making their normal rounds. Where do you fall on the spectrum as to the significance of Mike Tomlin and Kevin Colbert being in attendance for pro days?

4. If every quarterback is still on the board at pick 20 for the Steelers, who are drafting (including non-quarterback answers)?

5. One position not many Steelers fans are concerned with is tight end. Should the Steelers add to the position between now and training camp, or are they good with Freiermuth, Gentry, Rader, and Sternberger?

6. With the Steelers’ brass hitting a lot of pro days this week and taking players out to dinner, Jeff Hartman raised the question on the Steelers Preview podcast as to what the players should order to eat. If you were an NFL hopeful and Mike Tomlin took you out to dinner, what are you ordering?

