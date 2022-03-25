Ahkello Witherspoon’s contract finally made official by the Steelers

Eight days after the reports surfaced that the Steelers and cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon agreed to a two-year, $8 million contract, the Steelers have officially announced the signing. While the Steelers confirmed the contract is for two years, the financial breakdown was not released at this time.

We have signed CB Ahkello Witherspoon to a two-year contract. @BordasLaw — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) March 25, 2022

While some in Steelers’ Nation were assuming that the Witherspoon contract was already signed, sealed, and delivered, others were becoming nervous that Witherspoon and the Steelers had not gotten together to put pen to paper. After Tyson Alualu had agreed to return to the Jacksonville Jaguars during the 2021 offseason but ultimately decided on a return to Pittsburgh before signing his contract, some believed Witherspoon may have been considering a change. Now that the deal is done, fans can rest assured that Witherspoon is with the Steelers for the upcoming season.

Witherspoon was acquired by trade with the Seattle Seahawks in 2021 for a sixth-round draft pick next year. Playing four years in San Francisco after being a third-round draft pick in 2017, Witherspoon started in 33 games where he had four interceptions and 24 passes defensed.

Signing with the Seattle Seahawks last offseason, things weren’t working out with Witherspoon which put him on the market for the Steelers. With a very rough start to his time in Pittsburgh, Witherspoon only saw four snaps in Week 2 for the Steelers, one of which he gave up a 61-yard touchdown. Inactive for the next seven games, Witherspoon came on with the Steelers in Week 11 after the injury to Joe Haden and broke into the starting lineup in Week 13. Leading the Steelers defense with three interceptions on the year, Witherspoon also got the start in the Steelers Wild Card matchup vs. the Kansas City Chiefs.

