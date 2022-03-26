Steelers Podcast: All the latest from the BTSC family of Pittsburgh Steelers podcasts, Saturday edition

The Pittsburgh Steelers seasons come and go with no real offseason, at least not for those diehard fans. For those fans, the preseason bleeds into the regular season, the regular season into the offseason, free agency and the NFL Draft. It is a vicious, never-ending cycle.

Nonetheless, we here at BTSC, and our podcast platform, are here with you every step of the way. In the past we have given you the podcasts in individual articles on the BTSC website, but we’ve decided to go with a ‘Podcast Roundup’ article which has the latest two podcasts for your enjoyment. The reasoning behind this is to take up less space on the site for the great written content we have at BTSC.

Nonetheless, enjoy the shows below with a brief description of each show.

Here We Go, The Steelers Show: A Steelers team in transition could be a good thing

The Pittsburgh Steelers have been in transition before and they always seem to rebound quickly. With the resume’ of this franchise being full of scenarios of success, a Steelers team in transition Join Bryan Anthony Davis and Kevin Smith for Here We Go. The BTSC duo break down the Steelers like no one else does.

Check out the rundown

News and Notes

This isn’t a transition of 80’s old

Steelers Touchdown Under: Will the Steelers’ 2nd year players rise or regress in Year 3?

The Steelers’ offseason continues, with the NFL’s free agency in full swing, and NFL draft prospect pro days aplenty. With all the hype and focus on the Steelers free agents after a hectic start to free agency, what about the ‘early in career’ Steelers players on the roster who are still developing themselves? After looking at the rookies going into Year 2 a few weeks back, today Matty Peverell and Mark Davison will address what to expect from the second-year players in Year 3, as they bring a global perspective to how the Steelers can achieve success in 2022 and beyond, as they chase a seventh Lombardi. All this, and more, will be discussed on the latest episode of Touchdown Under, the Australian sensation from the BTSC family of podcasts.

Check out the rundown of this week’s show:

Matty & Mark reflect on offseason so far and learnings from the second wave of free agency

Audience Q&A

Steelers Friday Night Six Pack with Tony: Steelers doing their QB homework at various Pro Days

The Steelers were in attendance for the Pro Days of Kenny Pickett, Malik Willis, Matt Corral and Desmond Ridder this past week. An indication they’re serious about taking a quarterback in the 2022 NFL Draft? Quite possibly. That and more on this episode of Steelers Friday Night Six Pack! Join Tony on those those subjects, engaging in Pittsburgh pro football talk and much, much more.

Check out the rundown of the show below and be sure to comment what you think in the comment section.

Steelers News and Notes

Pro Days

Steelers Q&A

