Saturday Night Steelers Open Thread: How sweet it is

Has the Honey Badger signed yet? What is he waiting for?? Does he not know the 2022 Pittsburgh Steelers defense has a realistic chance to be considered amongst the greatest defenses of all time?

Sign the contract! Now!!!

1. If he does sign, do you agree with my statement that the current defense could legendary?

2. If we aren’t able to come to terms with Mr. Mathieu, who do you want the Steelers to sign?

3. Last night Dave kind of stole another one of my questions (he has been known to do this...). Anyway, in light of the front office actively, and even aggressively, scouting quarterbacks, which camp do you put them in.

A) Will try to move up to get their guy?

B) Will wait for their guy to fall to them and pounce at 20?

C) This is more about next year, do their scouting now as a ‘quality control’ process. Assess their rankings vs. the progression of this years quarterback as the year goes on and make their choice next year?

4. At the NHL trade deadline my Habs were big sellers. What is your opinion on ‘tanking’? Does your thought process remain the same for all 4 major sports or does it change? Support your position as opinions on this matter can be strong!

5. We all know of Toronto Steeler Fan’s love for Crunchy Cheetos. In the canuck household there is a real debate regarding the best flavor of Doritos. Please weigh in with your favorite flavor. If you don’t like Doritos feel free to join the argument with your choice of junk food!