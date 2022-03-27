A look back at the Steelers week that was: Patience edition

The Steelers season ended weeks ago, but there’s plenty of news coming out of the Steel City. BTSC continues their recap of the past week’s events for our readers. But where they went wrong was asking the one narcissistic writer that would put a bizarre spin on it to do it. So, let’s all take a look at a BAD week in the ‘burgh together.

Monday 3/21

Congrats to former #Steelers PR legend Joe Gordon for being part of the inaugural "Awards of Excellence" by the @ProFootballHOF. Also, long-time team equipment manager Tony Parisi is part of the inaugural class that will be recognized Hall of Fame weekend in August. https://t.co/S0EfQpf3ZY — Burt Lauten (@SteelersPRBurt) March 21, 2022

I consider Joe Gordon and Tony Parisi to be two of the most important pistons in the Pittsburgh Steelers’ all-time engine. Think Bill Nun and his impact on the team, this dynamic duo had impact in a different manner, but vital all the same. It’s tremendous and appropriate that Joe and Tony are being honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Compensation: a 2022 third-round pick, per sources. Deal officially agreed to. https://t.co/8B2PxPHAmu — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 21, 2022

Yawn. But one less destination for Baker Mayfield. I’m desperate for that dude to add to mistakes by the lake.

It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to realize that Dobbs may not have a spot in the Steelers’ quarterback room. I wish Josh the best. For those of you that want Dobbs on the coaching staff, he might not be ready to stop chasing his NFL dream. Plus, his brain has way too much pertinent knowledge to stay in football.

.@Gunnerolszewsk1 is ready to get to work pic.twitter.com/V9cjW81nIb — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) March 21, 2022

If the Steelers’ new return man was a professional baseball player in the MLB, his walkup music would either be by Kid Rock or “Dueling Banjos”. But this kid is going to be a fan favorite. Everybody in Steel City is going to know the name Gunner Olszewski. They won’t be able to pronounce it even a remotely correct manner, but they will indeed know it.

Mike Tomlin and Matt Rhule only two head coaches at Kenny Pickett’s Pro Day. pic.twitter.com/OisAubPTZC — Mark Kaboly (@MarkKaboly) March 21, 2022

There were others there at the Pitt pro day, maybe they were late. Or maybe they stopped at Get Go for a cup of joe. But understand that it wasn’t a great undertaking to attend Kenny Pickett’s pro day for Mike Tomlin’s staff. Just walk down the hall. So, there’s nothing to Tomlin and company’s presence,

Tuesday 3/15

A unique one: Bengals now waiving OL Fred Johnson, per source. Johnson recently signed his restricted free agent tender, but after signing OT La’el Collins, the Bengals have decided to waive Johnson, who can be claimed on waivers. So teams and players can, and do, change minds. https://t.co/BHOA9Gd8zp — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 22, 2022

Could the Steelers bring back a camp phenom that they didn’t protect? Interesting.

Other people are smiling too. Great analysis, PFF. Tomlin has a smile on his face during the workout of one of the top quarterbacks in the draft. It’s official, they must be trading up to draft him. I smile when I’m at my mother-in-law’s house, it doesn’t mean that I’m enjoying it.

Wednesday 3/23

⚠️ Los #Steelers serían uno de los primeros equipos que intentaría firmar al QB Baker Mayfield (26) si es cortado por los #Browns, según Mary Kay Cabot.



Según la reportera de https://t.co/X4BnyWZtPF, los de Pittsburgh ‘se lanzarían’ a por él.#HereWeGo #NFLEsp #NFLMx pic.twitter.com/e9XjXVSXDJ — NFLSpain__ (@NFLSpain__) March 23, 2022

Even in Spanish, Mary Kay Cabot is full of mularkey and I’m not talking Mike. Of course, the black and gold would look at any quarterback that they wouldn’t have to pay for if it would improve their team. This particular player would not, however.

How many games would the Steelers win this szn with QB1 Baker Mayfield? pic.twitter.com/ZahP95GoRm — Unsportsmanlike Conduct (@UnsportsCond) March 23, 2022

Throwing up in my mouth would be the best-case scenario after looking at this picture.

Excited to announce our booth for #TNFonPrime!



Al Michaels and @KirkHerbstreit are the new voices of Thursday Night Football, exclusively on @PrimeVideo! Football is Open. pic.twitter.com/9FmAtwE5Mo — NFL On Prime Video (@NFLonPrime) March 23, 2022

I don’t care where Al Michaels broadcasts from, as long as Al Michaels is calling a game. Amazon didn’t have to give up the rights to a cartoon in the same manner that NBC surrendered the rights to Oswald the Rabbit to ABC and Disney to acquire him. Maybe a Tom Clancy book and a box of Ramen, but no rabbit.

Here it is: The #Chiefs are trading six-time Pro Bowl WR Tyreek Hill to the #Dolphins, sources tell me and @TomPelissero.



The return is a first-round pick and more, while Hill gets a contract extension that puts him among the highest paid WRs in the NFL. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 23, 2022

I’ve never seen a plethora of deals like this. who’s next?

Dallas Cowboys, Atlanta Falcons and Pittsburgh Steelers all have large contingents of HC's and front office people on hand for Ole Miss pro day. https://t.co/FAMr1wk9M4 — Tony Pauline (@TonyPauline) March 23, 2022

You have an expense account and a need for a QB. Might as well go see everybody. Next week, the Steelers top brass are expected to attend workouts for Steamin’ Willie Beamon, Shane Falco, Paul Blake, Lance Harbour and Sunshine Ronnie Bass.

Thursday 3/24

Dates are now set: The 2023 NFL Draft will be held in Kansas City on April 27-29, 2023. Chiefs expected to have extra picks, too… pic.twitter.com/YlgBoXo20K — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 24, 2022

Pittsburgh needs to host the draft. No jokes. This just needs to happen.

Friday 3/25

We have signed CB Ahkello Witherspoon to a two-year contract. @BordasLaw — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) March 25, 2022

Man, the fans and media were absolutely freaking out that this deal wasn’t going to happen. If patience is a virtue, we’ve got a ton of Quik Rabbits in the Burgh.

This was the significant week that was for the Steelers, mixed-in with my black-and-gold loving life. I’m sure next week will be full of Steelers happenings as well, so we’ll have to do this again. Have a great week, but better yet have a BAD one.